Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to go on sale in September this year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has dropped the official images of the Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV that will go on sale next month. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the cabin stays identical to the original car. The big update, of course, is the Toyota logo that finds prominence on the steering wheel, while the cabin is finished in a new dual-tone dark brown and black theme. The Vitara Brezza's cabin is a comfortable space to be in and we expect the same from the Urban Cruiser as well.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India

Toyota Urban Cruiser ₹ 8.35 - 9 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The SmartPlay Studio is called the 'Smart Playcast' in Toyota speak and packs the same features and connectivity options

The images also provide a detailed look at the features that will be offered on the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The list includes push-button engine start/stop and automatic climate control, both of which will be standard across all variants. The SUV will also get an electro-chromic rearview mirror along with cruise control. The SmartPlay Studio is called 'Smart Playcast' in Toyota speak, but the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display packs the same features with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, smartphone-based navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far

The push-button start/stop and the automatic climate control features will be standard across all variants

We believe the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be available in mid and top-end variants, offering a more feature-loaded package to customers. Toyota has already confirmed the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine on the SUV with 103 bhp and 138 Nm, which will be paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter. The model will also come with projector-lens headlamps with LED daytime running lights that double up as turn indicators, 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels and more.

The Urban cruiser will also get an electro-chromic rearview mirror and cruise control on the top trims

Bookings for the new Toyota Urban Cruiser have commenced across the country and can also be made online on TKM's website. The Urban Cruiser is the Japanese automaker's most affordable SUV and will allow buyers to enter the Toyota family at a more accessible price tag. The Urban Cruiser is expected to be offered at a price identical to the Vitara Brezza and is likely to start from ₹ 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.