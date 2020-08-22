Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is likely to be launched on September 22, 2020.

Toyota India has officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV with a token amount of ₹ 11,000. Interested customers can pre-book the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based SUV at Toyota's dealerships as well as online. To be launched during the festive period, the SUV will be the second product from Suzuki-Toyota partnership in India. Apart from commencing the pre-bookings, the Japanese carmaker has also listed the Urban Cruiser SUV on its official website. The listing reveals keys specifications, features, colours and details of the SUV ahead of its India launch.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Details Leaked

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched in India in September 2020

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will essentially be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV. The SUV will get some styling updates, including two-slat wedge cut grille, trapezoidal bold fog area, Dual LED projector headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum-indicator, LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, stylish split LED taillamps, high mounted LED stop lamp, and more. The SUV will be offered in multiple colour options including single tone and dual-tone shades - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, Grey, Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings To Begin On August 22, 2020

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with dual-tone dark brown premium interiors

The cabin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser will majorly remain identical to the Vitara Brezza which is underlined by dual-tone dark brown premium interiors. It will also get smart playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility along with smartphone-based navigation. Other features to be offered on the SUV will include automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM) and more.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far

The Toyota Urban Cruiser borrows its powertrain from the Maruti Vitara Brezza

Under the hood, there will be a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine borrowed from the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The petrol mill is capable of making 103 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 138 Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. Notably, the manual variants will be offered with the pure petrol option, whereas the automatic versions will come with a mild-hybrid system with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator with functions such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.