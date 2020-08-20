New Cars and Bikes in India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings To Begin On August 22, 2020

Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser will begin on August 22 for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Updated:
The Toyota Urban Cruiser can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser can be booked for an amount of Rs. 11,000.
  • It is expected to go on sale in India on September 22, 2020.
  • It's essentially a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza with an updated face.

Just hours after the pre-booking commencement details of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser surfaced online, the Japanese Carmaker has confirmed the news. Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser will officially begin on August 22, 2020 for a token amount of ₹ 11,000. Toyota is gearing up to launch the new Urban Cruiser in India this festive season and leaked details suggest that the SUV will go on sale on September 22, 2020. The leaked documents also reveal that the deliveries of the Urban Cruiser will start in October 2020.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

₹ 8.35 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2020

tr9iibo

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets an updated front end.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a re-badged version of the Vitara Brezza, just like the Glanza which is the re-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Just to brush up your memory, Toyota and Suzuki entered into a pact in 2019 which has provisions for both carmakers to share models, drivetrains and technologies in select markets. Toyota has already released a teaser image of the Urban Cruiser which suggests that the SUV will get a revamped face with a new and bigger twin horizontal slat grille and a tweaked front bumper. However, other elements like the fog lamps, alloy wheels among others are expected to be the same we have seen on the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift.

qm5j806o

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a re-badged version of the Vitara Brezza.

0 Comments

On the inside, the Urban Cruiser is expected to remain identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and will have similar features. So expect the updated 7.0-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system to make way in the Urban Cruiser as well. It will also get the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza in the same state of tune, belting out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Just like the Vitara Brezza, the five-speed manual transmission will be standard while the four-speed torque converter unit will be optional.

