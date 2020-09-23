New Cars and Bikes in India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 8.40 Lakh

Toyota has announced the prices of the Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV, whose prices start at Rs. 8.40 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and will be offered with just one petrol engine.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • It gets the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine as the Brezza
  • It will go up against Brezza, Venue, Nexon, XUV300 and the new Sonet

The Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV is launched in India and prices start from ₹ 8.40 lakh and go up to ₹ 11.30 lakh for the top-spec variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. There will be three trims on sale which are mid, high and premium and all of them will have manual and automatic variants. The deliveries of the Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV will begin mid-October onwards. The Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and is the second model to come from the Suzuki Toyota partnership after the Toyota Glanza, which was based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Urban Cruiser is the smallest SUV from Toyota Kirloskar Motor on sale in India and this is the first instance of the company offering a model in the lucrative subcompact SUV space. Refer to the table below for complete prices.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Variants Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Mid MT ₹ 8.40 lakh
Mid AT ₹ 9.80 lakh
High MT ₹ 9.15 lakh
High AT ₹ 10.65 lakh
Premium MT ₹ 9.80 lakh
Premium AT ₹ 11.30 lakh

(Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser were opened about a month ago)

In terms of design, the SUV gets significant styling updates over the Vitara Brezza. These include a two-slat wedge cut chrome grille, trapezoidal fog lamp housing and split LED projector headlights. It will be offered in multiple colour options including single tone and dual-tone shades - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, Grey, Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

(The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is similar to that of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, save for the Toyota badge on the steering wheel)

The interior of the Urban Cruiser is more or less similar to that of the Vitara Brezza too, with the only difference being the Toyota logo on the steering wheel and a dual-tone colour scheme of dark brown with black. The list of features includes push-button engine start/stop and automatic climate control, both will be standard across all variants. The SUV gets an all-LED lighting package. The Urban Cruiser also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the 'Smart PlayCast'. It offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity as well. The SUV will also get an electro-chromic rearview mirror along with cruise control.

(The Urban Cruiser gets the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine as the Brezza)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza in the same state of tune, belting out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Just like the Vitara Brezza, the five-speed manual transmission will be standard while the four-speed torque converter unit will be optional. Even the Urban Cruiser will be a petrol only model.

(The SmartPlay Studio is called the 'Smart Playcast' in the Toyota Urban Cruiser, and packs the same features and connectivity options as the Maruti unit.)

Toyota will offer safety features like dual-airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors with rear view camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts among others as standard on the Urban Cruiser.

In terms of competition, the Urban Cruiser will go up against established rivals in the subcompact SUV space such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the new Kia Sonet, which was launched earlier in the month too.

