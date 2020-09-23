Toyota Urban Cruiser India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. It will be the smallest SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India, and also its first sub-4 metre SUV in the market. Of course, it's essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with some minor cosmetic updates and new brand badging. We have already told you a fair bit about the SUV and our expectations with regards to its pricing. Keep watching this space for the rest of the updates from the launch event.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser will come in three variants - Mid, High, and Premium, and all three trims will come with the option for an automatic transmission. Under the hood, of course, is the same BS6 compliant, 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that is tuned to make 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser gets dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and LED fog lamps

In terms of features, the new Urban Cruiser gets a new two-slat wedge cut grille with chrome details, dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and LED fog lamps. The SUV also features 16-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels and high-mounted LED stoplight. The cabin, on the other hand, gets a 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation.

Here are all the Live Updates from the launch of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV: