Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed

Toyota India has revealed the launch date of its first subcompact SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser. Last month the company had officially started accepting pre-bookings for the car with a token amount of ₹ 11,000. Interested customers can pre-book the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based SUV at Toyota's dealerships all over the country as well as on company's official website. Now Toyota has revealed that the second product from Suzuki-Toyota partnership in India will be launched on September 23rd, 2020.

Toyota will launch the Urban Cruiser in the market on September 23rd, 2020. Last week Toyota had also announced a ‘Respect Package' for customers who pre-book the Urban Cruiser. Under the offer such buyers will enjoy “a no-cost periodic maintenance” for up to 2 years or 20,000 kms whichever happens earlier. The SUV will get some styling updates when compared to the Vitara Brezza. These include a two-slat wedge cut grille, trapezoidal bold fog area and split LED taillamps. It will be offered in multiple colour options including single tone and dual-tone shades - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, Grey, Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White. Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different? Toyota is offering a a no-cost 2 year periodic maintenance offer for customers who pre-book the car.

The car will run on the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine borrowed from the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The petrol mill is capable of making 103 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 138 Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. The manual variants will be offered with the pure petrol option, whereas the automatic versions will come with a mild-hybrid system. The car will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport in the market apart from soon to be launched Kia Sonet.

