New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed

language dropdown

The Urban Cruiser is Toyota's first sub four-metre vehicle and will take on established rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport among others.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Toyota is taking pre-bookings for the Urban Cruiser for an amount of Rs. 11,000.

Highlights

  • Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV.
  • Pre-bookings for the SUV began on August 22, 2020.
  • Toyota is offering a maintenance free package on pre-booking the car.

Toyota India has revealed the launch date of  its first subcompact SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser. Last month the company had officially started accepting pre-bookings for the car with a token amount of ₹ 11,000. Interested customers can pre-book the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based SUV at Toyota's dealerships all over the country as well as on company's official website. Now Toyota has revealed that the second product from Suzuki-Toyota partnership in India will be launched on September 23rd, 2020.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin

lvjhisvo

Toyota will launch the Urban Cruiser in the market on September 23rd, 2020.

Last week Toyota had also announced a  ‘Respect Package' for customers who pre-book the Urban Cruiser. Under the offer such buyers will enjoy “a no-cost periodic maintenance” for up to 2 years or 20,000 kms whichever happens earlier.  The SUV will get some styling updates when compared to the Vitara Brezza. These include a two-slat wedge cut grille, trapezoidal bold fog area and split LED taillamps. It will be offered in multiple colour options including single tone and dual-tone shades - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, Grey, Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?

fqqq9mko

Toyota is offering a a no-cost 2 year periodic maintenance offer for customers who pre-book the car. 

0 Comments

The car will run on the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine borrowed from the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The petrol mill is capable of making 103 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 138 Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. The manual variants will be offered with the pure petrol option, whereas the automatic versions will come with a mild-hybrid system. The car will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport in the market apart from soon to be launched Kia Sonet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Cars Will Get Software To Manage 12V Batteries  Elon Musk Says That Tesla Cars Will Get Software To Manage 12V Batteries 
GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles And Groupe PSA Amend Merger Terms To Conserve Cash Fiat Chrysler Automobiles And Groupe PSA Amend Merger Terms To Conserve Cash
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 24 Paise In India Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 24 Paise In India
Piaggio MP3 Scooter Recalled In The US Piaggio MP3 Scooter Recalled In The US
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal Active Aerodynamics BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal Active Aerodynamics
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Daimler To Pay $2.2 Billion In Diesel Emissions Cheating Settlements Daimler To Pay $2.2 Billion In Diesel Emissions Cheating Settlements
McLaren Senna LM Special Edition Pays Tribute To the Iconic F1 LM McLaren Senna LM Special Edition Pays Tribute To the Iconic F1 LM
Ashok Leyland Aims To Expand Its Global Footprint In The LCV Space With The New Bada Dost Ashok Leyland Aims To Expand Its Global Footprint In The LCV Space With The New Bada Dost
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
New-Gen Suzuki Jimny To Be Revived In Europe As A Light Commercial Vehicle New-Gen Suzuki Jimny To Be Revived In Europe As A Light Commercial Vehicle
Why Nvidia's Acquisition Of ARM Is A Big Deal For Self-Driving Car Technology  Why Nvidia's Acquisition Of ARM Is A Big Deal For Self-Driving Car Technology 
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
Skoda Superb: New vs Old
Skoda Superb: New vs Old
2020 Skoda Superb Facelift: What To Expect
2020 Skoda Superb Facelift: What To Expect
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities