Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?

It's no secret that the Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift. Just to brush up your memory, Toyota and Suzuki entered into a pact in 2019 which has provisions for both carmakers to share models, drivetrains and technologies in select markets. So Just like the Glanza which is the re-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, even the Urban Cruiser will be retailed from Toyota dealerships. But will the difference even in the Urban Cruiser be limited to just the brand's logo? Well, no! Toyota has made a subtle attempt to give the Urban Cruiser its own face. Here's is how different it actually will be from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India

Exterior

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets a bigger grille which makes its face look more imposing.

Almost all changes on the Toyota Urban Cruiser are centred on its face. The subcompact SUV will get a revamped face with a new and bigger twin horizontal slat grille and a tweaked front bumper which make it look more imposing. However, other elements like the fog lamps, alloy wheels among others are expected to be the same we have seen on the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift.

Also Read: Did Toyota's Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a smaller grille.

Maruti Suzuki too gave the Vitara Brezza a facelift earlier this year in a bid to add a sense of freshness to its looks. So the Vitara Brezza now gets a single slat chrome grille which looks smaller as compared to the one the Urban Cruiser gets while the bumper is also slightly different.

Also Read: New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser

Interior

On the inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser remains identical to the Vitara Brezza.

Well, on the inside, the difference is merely limited to just the Toyota logo. The Urban Cruiser will remain identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and will have similar features. So expect the updated 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system to make way in the Urban Cruiser as well. The cabin too will be finished in all black with silver inserts on the dashboard and doors, while the seats are draped in brown fabric.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Engine

It will share its engine with the Vitara Brezza as well.

The Urban Cruiser will also get the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza in the same state of tune, belting out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Just like the Vitara Brezza, the five-speed manual transmission will be standard while the four-speed torque converter unit will be optional. Even the Urban Cruiser will be a petrol only model.Toyota has not confirmed offering an in-house developed diesel engine as yet.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far

Safety

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will also get the same safety features.

Safety features like dual-airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors with rear view camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts among others will be standard even on the Urban Cruiser, similar to the Vitara Brezza.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.