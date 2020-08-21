New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far

Pre-bookings for the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will start on August 22, while the official launch is expected to take place in September 2020. The Urban Cruiser will essentially be a re-badged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched in India in September 2020

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser is likely to be launched on September 22
  • Bookings for the Urban Cruiser will commence from August 22
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser's AT variants will get a mild-hybrid system

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up to launch its first subcompact SUV in India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser this festive season. It's the newest product to stem out of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership in India, the new Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Toyota has already announced that bookings for the new Urban Cruiser will commence from August 22, and a set of recently leaked documents claim that the SUV will be launched on September 22. Here's everything else we know about the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings To Begin On August 22, 2020

Toyota Urban Cruiser

₹ 8.35 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2020

0ct50s98

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with a two-slat wedge cut grille with chrome detail, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs

  1. Like what we saw with the Baleno and the Glanza, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will essentially be just a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. However, the teaser image shared by the company suggests that the SUV will get some styling updates, particularly a revised face with a new grille, and a restyled front bumper.

    Also Read: New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser

  2. In terms of exterior features, the upcoming Urban Cruiser will come with a two-slat wedge cut grille with chrome details, dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and LED fog lamps. The SUV will also come with a set of 16-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels and high-mounted LED stoplight.
  3. According to a leaked brochure image, the Toyota Urban Cruiser will come in nine exterior colour options, including three dual-tone options. The single tone options will include - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver and Grey, while the dual-tone options include - Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.
    g4lsi1kc

    The Urban Cruiser will come in nine exterior colour options, including three dual-tone options

  4. While we are yet to see the cabin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the company has said that it will come with a wide and spacious layout with dual-tone Dark Brown premium interiors. However, the basic design of the cabin will remain identical to the Vitara Brezza except for the Toyota logo on the steering wheel.
  5. The SUV will also come with the Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation. Other creature comforts include automatic climate control, engine push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM).

    Also Read: Did Toyota's Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?

  6. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will borrow the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza. The BS6 compliant engine is tuned to make about 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. While the manual versions will get the pure petrol option, the automatic trims will come with a mild-hybrid system with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator, offering functions like - torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.
    q7eruqpk

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the company's most affordable SUV, and it can be booked for a token of ₹ 11,000

  7. The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser will also come with Toyota's superior warranty package of 3 year/1,00,000 kilometre and extended benefits like express service of EM60, a warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.
  8. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the company's most affordable SUV, and it can be booked either online or at a Toyota authorised showroom for a token of ₹ 11,000. Upon launch, the new SUV will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Kia Sonet.
0 Comments

Leaked Image Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 Tracking May Be Impossible Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 Tracking May Be Impossible
Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Gets Three New Variants Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Gets Three New Variants
F1: Williams F1 Team Sold To Dorilton Capital For An Undisclosed Sum F1: Williams F1 Team Sold To Dorilton Capital For An Undisclosed Sum
Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September
Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced
Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report  Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report 
Kia Sonet Gets 6523 Bookings In One Day Kia Sonet Gets 6523 Bookings In One Day
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
MG Gloster Spied Testing Again; Ready For A Festive Season Launch MG Gloster Spied Testing Again; Ready For A Festive Season Launch
Petrol Prices Increased By Up To 20 Paise; Diesel Remain Unchanged Petrol Prices Increased By Up To 20 Paise; Diesel Remain Unchanged
Tesla's Soaring Stock Breaches The $2,000 Mark Ahead Of Share Split Tesla's Soaring Stock Breaches The $2,000 Mark Ahead Of Share Split
India's Crude Imports Fall To Lowest In Over A Decade In July India's Crude Imports Fall To Lowest In Over A Decade In July

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities