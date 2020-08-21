Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched in India in September 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up to launch its first subcompact SUV in India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser this festive season. It's the newest product to stem out of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership in India, the new Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Toyota has already announced that bookings for the new Urban Cruiser will commence from August 22, and a set of recently leaked documents claim that the SUV will be launched on September 22. Here's everything else we know about the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with a two-slat wedge cut grille with chrome detail, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs

Like what we saw with the Baleno and the Glanza, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will essentially be just a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. However, the teaser image shared by the company suggests that the SUV will get some styling updates, particularly a revised face with a new grille, and a restyled front bumper. Also Read: New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser In terms of exterior features, the upcoming Urban Cruiser will come with a two-slat wedge cut grille with chrome details, dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and LED fog lamps. The SUV will also come with a set of 16-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels and high-mounted LED stoplight. According to a leaked brochure image, the Toyota Urban Cruiser will come in nine exterior colour options, including three dual-tone options. The single tone options will include - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver and Grey, while the dual-tone options include - Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White. The Urban Cruiser will come in nine exterior colour options, including three dual-tone options While we are yet to see the cabin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the company has said that it will come with a wide and spacious layout with dual-tone Dark Brown premium interiors. However, the basic design of the cabin will remain identical to the Vitara Brezza except for the Toyota logo on the steering wheel. The SUV will also come with the Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation. Other creature comforts include automatic climate control, engine push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM). Also Read: Did Toyota's Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better? The Toyota Urban Cruiser will borrow the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza. The BS6 compliant engine is tuned to make about 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. While the manual versions will get the pure petrol option, the automatic trims will come with a mild-hybrid system with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator, offering functions like - torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the company's most affordable SUV, and it can be booked for a token of ₹ 11,000 The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser will also come with Toyota's superior warranty package of 3 year/1,00,000 kilometre and extended benefits like express service of EM60, a warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the company's most affordable SUV, and it can be booked either online or at a Toyota authorised showroom for a token of ₹ 11,000. Upon launch, the new SUV will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

