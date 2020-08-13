Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has released a new teaser image of the upcoming Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV. This is the second teaser of the all-new offering and gives a clearer picture of the new grille on the model. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a clone of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the second product to be introduced in India under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. The new Fortuner-inspired grille brings the overall look more in-line with the Toyota family. With the teaser, Toyota India has also announced that bookings for the Urban Cruiser will begin by the end of August across the country.

A range-topping version could get a chrome-induced grille on the Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be one of the most affordable offerings in the brand's line-up and a sub ₹ 10 lakh model in the company's SUV portfolio. The subcompact SUV will share its engine with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with power coming from the 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The naturally-aspirated mill also comes with mild-hybrid technology and is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter.

The Urban Cruiser will also share most of its features with the Vitara Brezza including the SmartPlay Studio with the touchscreen infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a large MID unit with all the important information, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel and more. Toyota is likely to offer an advantage with its warranty packages coupled with its famed after-sales and service. The Toyota Glanza (rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno) is offered with a 3 year/100,000 km warranty, and the same could be on offer with the Urban Cruiser as well. The company also provides the option to extend the warranty up to five years and 220,000 km.

The new Urban Cruiser will remain identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza from most angles

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will arrive in dealerships during the festive season and prices are expected to be competitive starting around ₹ 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect more details to be revealed on Toyota's smallest SUV for India in the weeks to come.

