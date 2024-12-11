Login
2025 Toyota Camry: In Pictures

The ninth-generation Toyota Camry has arrived in India with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain option. Here are a few detailed shots of Toyota’s premium sedan.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Toyota Camry launched in India
  • It is priced at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets level 2 ADAS suite

Following its global debut over a year ago, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched the new-gen Camry in India at a price tag of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Camry premium sedan, now in its ninth generation, will be solely available in India in a petrol-hybrid powertrain as before. Bookings for the new Camry are now open and deliveries will commence right away. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh

 

2025 Toyota Camry 1

On the cosmetic front, the new Camry’s design is considerably distinctive from its predecessor. 

2025 Toyota Camry 2

At the front, it has a sharp nose with sleek, angular headlamps and boomerang-style DRLs. Air vents are positioned on either side of the refreshed bumper. Overall, the new Camry looks sharper than before. 

2025 Honda Camry

Rounding off the design highlights are the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and new C-shaped LED tail lamps at the rear. 

2025 Toyota Camry 3

The new-gen Camry measures 4920mm in length, 1840mm in width, 1455mm in height, and sits on a wheelbase of 2825mm.

2025 Toyota Camry Colours

Colour options for the new Camry include black, grey, blue, red, white, and metal. 

2025 Toyota Camry 4

Inside, the new Camry's cabin design looks cleaner and more contemporary than its predecessor.

2025 Toyota Camry 5

The dashboard employs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

2025 Toyota Camry 7

Features of interest include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, an electric sunroof, 10-way adjustable front seats, a rear armrest with integrated touch control, a reclining rear seat, and a wireless phone charger. 

2025 Toyota Camry 10

In terms of safety, the car is equipped with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (Toyota Safety Sense 3.0), nine airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

2025 Toyota Camry 9

On the powertrain front, the new Camry is equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain as before.

2025 Toyota Camry 8

It features a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, churning out a combined power output of around 227 bhp.

