2025 Toyota Camry: In Pictures

Following its global debut over a year ago, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched the new-gen Camry in India at a price tag of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Camry premium sedan, now in its ninth generation, will be solely available in India in a petrol-hybrid powertrain as before. Bookings for the new Camry are now open and deliveries will commence right away.

On the cosmetic front, the new Camry’s design is considerably distinctive from its predecessor.

At the front, it has a sharp nose with sleek, angular headlamps and boomerang-style DRLs. Air vents are positioned on either side of the refreshed bumper. Overall, the new Camry looks sharper than before.

Rounding off the design highlights are the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and new C-shaped LED tail lamps at the rear.

The new-gen Camry measures 4920mm in length, 1840mm in width, 1455mm in height, and sits on a wheelbase of 2825mm.

Colour options for the new Camry include black, grey, blue, red, white, and metal.

Inside, the new Camry's cabin design looks cleaner and more contemporary than its predecessor.

The dashboard employs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Features of interest include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, an electric sunroof, 10-way adjustable front seats, a rear armrest with integrated touch control, a reclining rear seat, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the car is equipped with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (Toyota Safety Sense 3.0), nine airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

On the powertrain front, the new Camry is equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain as before.

It features a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, churning out a combined power output of around 227 bhp.