2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh

Solely offered in one variant, the new model gets a completely revamped design, alongside a range of new features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota has launched the new Camry in the Indian market.
  • Priced at Rs 48 lakh.
  • Powered by a strong hybrid powertrain.

Toyota has launched the latest iteration of the Camry, one of its oldest surviving nameplates in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Camry will solely be offered in one variant, and much like its predecessor, is offered with just one hybrid powertrain option. While Toyota calls this the ninth-generation Camry, this is essentially a heavily updated version of the previous model and is built on the same platform. The new model gets a completely revamped design, alongside a range of new features.

 

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Camry Launch Today: Price Expectation
 

2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11 4

The new Camry is priced at Rs 48 lakh 

 

On the cosmetic front, the new Camry’s design is vastly different from its predecessor, and sports sleek angular headlamps, with boomerang-style DRLs. The headlamps are merged with the openings for the air vents. The air dam of the sedan has also been redesigned and now appears to be narrower than before. The silhouette of the new sedan remains largely similar to the older model, although the roofline flows down more obtusely, resulting in a sharper rear quarter glass. The rear end of the car gets new tail lamps.

 

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
 

The new Camry has similar dimensions as the outgoing model, measuring 4920 mm long, 1840 mm wide, with a height of 1455 mm, and a wheelbase of 2825 mm. For reference, the dimensions of the outgoing model are 4885 mm (length), 1840 mm (width), 1455 mm (height) and 2825 mm (wheelbase).

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
 

2025 Toyota Camry 4

The new Camry gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument cluster

 

On the inside, the new Camry gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features offered in the sedan include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, three-zone climate control, head-up display, electric sunroof, 10-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, rear armrest with touch control switches, reclining rear seat, and wireless phone charger. In terms of safety, the car is equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense 3.0), nine airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

2025 Honda Camry

The Camry gets a strong hybrid powertrain like before

 

On the powertrain front, the new Camry is equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain as before. Much like the older model, the new car features a 2.5-litre engine paired with an electric motor, churning out a combined power output of around 227 bhp, around 12 bhp more than its predecessor. The peak torque is rated at 220 Nm. The Camry is offered with an eCVT gearbox. The Camry has three drive modes- Eco, Sport and Normal.

 

The Toyota Camry's closest rival in the Indian market will be the Skoda Superb. Other sedans in the same price bracket include the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine, BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe, and the Audi A4.

