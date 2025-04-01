Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, has reported achieving the highest-ever domestic sales of nearly 18 lakh units in the financial year 2025. Between the twelve months of April 2024 and March 2025, the carmaker sold 17,95, 259 vehicles in the Indian market. However, it’s an extremely marginal hike compared to the 1,793,644 vehicles the company sold during the same period in FY2024. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling car of FY2025 at 1,98,451 units.

Along with this, the company also witnessed its highest-ever annual exports of 332,585 units, over 17.4 per cent more than the 283,067 units the company exported in FY2024. This brings the company’s cumulative sales for the fiscal year to a massive 2,234,266 units, a decent 4.6 per cent growth compared to 2,135,323 vehicles sold in FY2024. This is also the second consecutive time that the company’s annual sales have crossed the 2-million-unit mark.

While Maruti Suzuki’s annual sales performance was impressive, its monthly domestic sales were not. In the month of March 2025, the company sold 153,134 units, a 2 per cent drop compared to 156,330 vehicles sold during the same month in 2024. That being said, Maruti’s monthly exports still witnessed a massive 27.3 per cent growth at 32,968 units, compared to 25,892 vehicles exported in March 2024.

In March 2025, Maruti’s small and sub-compact hatch and sedan segment witnessed over 3 per cent decline, at 78,561 units. Last month, Maruti also sold 675 units of the Ciaz, witnessing a 14.5 per cent growth, while the utility vehicle category saw a 4.5 per cent increase in sales at 58,436 units. Sales to other OEMs (Toyota) stood at 6,882 units, while the company also sold 2,391 units of the Super Carry.