New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage

The Suzuki Jimny SUV yet again has been spotted on the Indian roads. The SUV was seen near the company's manufacturing plant in Manesar.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny yet again has been spotted near Manesar facility expand View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny yet again has been spotted near Manesar facility

Highlights

  • The SUVs were spotted near the company's Manesar plant
  • The SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year
  • The Jimny Sierra will share its powertrain with Ciaz, Ertiga & the XL

It was earlier this year that the Suzuki Jimny was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo to assess the response from the consumers in the country. Since then, there have many speculations regarding the arrival of the off-roader SUV in the Indian market. It is one of the highly awaited models in the country right now. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra SUV was captured on camera testing on Indian roads near its manufacturing plant in Manesar earlier and now, a new image of the Suzuki Jimny has surfaced on the internet featuring three units of the SUV spotted on the roads of Gurugram.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO

ic92ej5o

When launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will take on the all-new Mahindra Thar

Similar to previous spy shots, the SUVs spotted without camouflage are three-door versions, suggesting the launch could be imminent. But the carmaker hasn't confirmed any launch details of the vehicle in India.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker reportedly has commenced the production of the SUV at its Manesar facility. The carmaker is assembling the Jimny SUV for the export markets as production at the Kosai plant in Japan has reached maximum capacity despite ramping up the production. We have reached out to Maruti Suzuki India to get more details and confirm the same, however, as of now, our email remains unanswered.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them

jnd42pc8

The Suzuki Jimny was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

India's leading carmaker is likely to introduce the Jimny SUV in our market as a rebadged Gypsy, as the fact that the nameplate still holds a strong following. However, the company has remained silent about Jimny's launch timeline. When launched, the SUV will take on the likes of the all-new Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It will be retailed in the country through Maruti's premium retail network - Nexa.

Powertrain wise, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny could be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol which also does duty on the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. The powerhouse is capable of producing 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. The SUV will be available in a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque convertor transmission.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
German Court Allows Tesla To Partially Clear Forest For New Factory
German Court Allows Tesla To Partially Clear Forest For New Factory
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
BP Expands Renewable Energy Supply Deal With Amazon In Europe
BP Expands Renewable Energy Supply Deal With Amazon In Europe
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif Win Round 1 Rally Of Arunachal
F1: Sergio Perez Signed By Red Bull Racing For 2021, To Replace Alex Albon
F1: Sergio Perez Signed By Red Bull Racing For 2021, To Replace Alex Albon
Canoo Electric Van Launched For $33,000 In The US
Canoo Electric Van Launched For $33,000 In The US
MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Sold Out Within Hours
MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Sold Out Within Hours
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
CFMoto CLX 700 Revealed In Latest Images
CFMoto CLX 700 Revealed In Latest Images
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Expected Price
₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh
Expected Launch
May 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Suzuki Jimny Sierra First Look | Auto Expo 2020
03:30
Suzuki Jimny Sierra First Look | Auto Expo 2020
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Feb-20 01:24 PM IST
Indian FTR 1200S Launch, Suzuki Jimny For India, Okinawa Offers
03:47
Indian FTR 1200S Launch, Suzuki Jimny For India, Okinawa Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-19 08:58 PM IST
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
22:33
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Jan-19 08:30 PM IST
Exclusive: Suzuki Jimny 4x4 Review
09:57
Exclusive: Suzuki Jimny 4x4 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Jan-19 10:24 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jeep Compass, Suzuki Jimny, Datsun Go & Go+
04:59
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jeep Compass, Suzuki Jimny, Datsun Go & Go+
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Sep-18 08:18 PM IST
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, VW Ford Alliance, Range Rover SVR Bookings, Suzuki Jimny
04:03
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, VW Ford Alliance, Range Rover SVR Bookings, Suzuki Jimny
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jun-18 08:50 PM IST
2020 Maruti Suzuki
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities