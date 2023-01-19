Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of The Grand Vitara To Latin American Markets

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced exports of its compact SUV, the Grand Vitara, to Latin American markets. The first shipment of Grand Vitara recently sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port, located on the Coromandel Coast, about 18 km north of Chennai Port. It was only in December 2022 that the company signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited for the export of passenger vehicles from India. The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Supporting Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.”

During the 2022 calendar year, Maruti Suzuki India registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest exports in a calendar year ever. In fact, in September 2022, the company overtook Hyundai India as the country’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for the year-to-date period of the ongoing Financial Year 2022-23. The company says that now with the addition of Grand Vitara, it aims to further strengthen its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which was launched in September 2022, is currently the company’s flagship SUV in India, and it priced at Rs. 10.45 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV is offered in two engine options – a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain. In India, Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG option.