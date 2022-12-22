Maruti Suzuki Signs Agreement With Kamarajar Port Export Cars; Will Ship 20,000 Cars Annually

Maruti Suzuki India has announced signing an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited for the export of passenger vehicles to global markets. The port will be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions, and the company. The Kamarajar Port was formerly known as the Ennore Port and it is located on the Coromandel Coast, about 18 km north of Chennai Port. It is the fourth port, after Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port, and the carmaker plans to export around 20,000 cars annually from this Port.

Announcing the latest development, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India. Our expanding export operations reflect our commitment to offer reliable, high-quality, technologically advanced cars to our global customers. The start of exports from the Kamarajar Port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used by the Company to export vehicles at present.”

The agreement is for a period of 5 years, starting December 2022. To facilitate automobile exports, a car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed and commissioned by Kamarajar Port Limited for handling automobile units. Right now, Kamarajar Port has the capacity to park 14,000 cars.

Sunil Paliwal, I.A.S., CMD, Kamarajar Port Limited, said “We are glad to enter into an agreement with India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, to offer our port services for the export of vehicles to regions across the globe. Maruti Suzuki has earned the distinction of being a major contributor to exports from India, and associating with the Company will help us augment our operations as well. We hope to make this collaboration a success and contribute to India’s economy.”

Maruti Suzuki India’s recently launched Grand Vitara, which under the partnership with Toyota is manufactured at the latter’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka, will be one of the cars that will be exported from Kamarajar Port. The vehicles to be exported will be sent to the pre-delivery inspection (PDI) centre at the Kamarajar Port and subsequently shipped.

Maruti Suzuki has been exporting cars from India since 1986 and has registered its highest-ever exports in FY 2021-22, dispatching over 2.38 lakh units to over 100 countries. The Company will continue to export from the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port.