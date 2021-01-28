New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Begins Exporting Left-Hand Drive City From India; Will Export To Over 12 LHD Markets In 2021

Honda Cars India has begun exporting Made-In-India cars to left-hand drive (LHD) markets for the first time. The initial batch of new Honda City sedans will go to the Middle-Eastern countries, however, the company plans to export the car to over 12 LHD markets in 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The initial batch of the Made-in-India Honda City sedans will go to Middle Eastern countries expand View Photos
The initial batch of the Made-in-India Honda City sedans will go to Middle Eastern countries

Highlights

  • For the first time Honda has begun exporting to Left Hand Drive markets
  • The initial batch of the new Honda City will go to the Middle East
  • Honda targets three-fold increase in export volumes from India

Honda Cars India has begun exporting Made-in-India new-gen Honda City sedans to Left-Hand Drive (LHD) markets. This is the first time that the Japanese car manufacturer is exporting locally produced left-hand drive cars to an LHD market. Right now, Honda has begun the export of new City with the dispatch of the initial batch to Middle East countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai. However, the company has announced that it will be exporting the new City sedan to more than 12 Left-Hand Drive countries in 2021.

peneg9l

Honda says it will be exporting the new City sedan to more than 12 Left-Hand Drive countries in 2021

Speaking on the announcement, Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Honda City has been the benchmark of sedans in India and addition of exports of its Left Hand Drive model to completely new destinations is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our India business. We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right hand and left-hand drive models that allows us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers. The 5th Generation City has been very well appreciated in the Indian market and we hope that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with its best quality & performance."

Also Read: Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant​

g1o4s4pg

Honda Cars India is targeting 3-fold increase in export volumes from the country

Newsbeep

The company has been exporting the Right-Hand Drive (RHD) models of the new Honda City to South Africa since August 2020, and later to neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan from Oct 2020. Now, as the company starts exporting to LHD markets, Honda Cars India is targeting 3-fold increase in export volumes from the country. As for its other models, Honda has been exporting the Amaze and WR-V to Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries. The company says that it has been manufacturing all its volume models in India with more than 90 per cent localisation.

Also Read: Honda Cars India Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 2.5 Lakh In January

0 Comments

In India, the 2020 Honda City comes with a pair of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The former is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine tuned to make 118 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit, offers 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, however, the petrol option also gets the optional CVT automatic transmission. Currently, it is priced in India from ₹ 11 lakh to ₹ 14.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Cars

  • Honda
    Honda
  • Honda City Hill Start Assist
    Honda City Hill Start Assist
  • Honda City Led Headlight
    Honda City Led Headlight
  • New Honda Amaze Front View
    New Honda Amaze Front View
  • New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
    New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
  • New Honda Amaze Side Profile
    New Honda Amaze Side Profile
  • Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
    Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
  • Honda Accord Front Profile
    Honda Accord Front Profile
  • Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
    Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
  • Honda Mobilio Side Profile
    Honda Mobilio Side Profile
  • Honda Mobilio Front View
    Honda Mobilio Front View
  • Honda Mobilio Side Profile
    Honda Mobilio Side Profile
  • Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
    Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
  • Honda Jazz Grill
    Honda Jazz Grill
  • Honda Jazz Headlight
    Honda Jazz Headlight
  • Honda Br V Griile
    Honda Br V Griile
  • Honda Br V Front Side
    Honda Br V Front Side
  • Honda Br V Fog Lamps
    Honda Br V Fog Lamps
  • New Honda Civic
    New Honda Civic
  • New Honda Civic Alloywheels
    New Honda Civic Alloywheels
  • New Honda Civic Backview
    New Honda Civic Backview
  • Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
    Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
    Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
  • Honda Wr V Frontview
    Honda Wr V Frontview
  • Honda Brio
    Honda Brio
  • Honda Brio Front Profile
    Honda Brio Front Profile
  • Honda Brio Front
    Honda Brio Front
  • Honda Cr V Side View
    Honda Cr V Side View
  • Honda Cr V Sun Roof
    Honda Cr V Sun Roof
  • Honda Cr V Tail Light
    Honda Cr V Tail Light
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.95 Lakh
2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.95 Lakh
Renault Kiger: What To Expect
Renault Kiger: What To Expect
Tata Safari Pre-Bookings To Open From February 4
Tata Safari Pre-Bookings To Open From February 4
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities