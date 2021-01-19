Honda Cars India has announced exciting benefits on select cars for January 2021. The Japanese carmaker is offering lucrative discounts of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on its BS6-compliant cars from the Jazz hatchback to the Civic premium sedan. However, the CR-V SUV is not a part of these benefits. The offers comprise cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty. Additional benefits for the existing Honda customers are loyalty bonus and exchange discount of ₹ 6,000, and ₹ 10,000, respectively. The offers may vary by model or variants, which will be applicable till January 31, 2021.
The Japanese carmaker has listed all the details on the official website revealing discount offers and other benefits that customers can avail while buying a new Honda car. The benefits are applicable on the entire Honda lineup including Amaze, Amaze special edition, WR-V, new City, Jazz and the Civic.
The 2020 Honda Jazz is up for sale with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 40,000. It comprises a cash discount and car exchange of up to ₹ 25,000 and up to ₹ 15,000 respectively. The 2021 model of the premium hatchback is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 including cash discount and exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000 each.
The BS6 Amaze subcompact sedan attracts buyers with total benefits of up to ₹ 37,000. The 2020 model year car is available with a cash discount of ₹ 15,000, car exchange benefit of ₹ 10,000 and an extended warranty worth of 12,000. Prospect customers interested in buying the 2021 model year car can avail benefits of up to ₹ 25,000. It includes a cash discount and exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000, and ₹ 10,000 respectively.
Moreover, the Amaze limited edition models - Amaze Special Edition and Amaze Exclusive Edition are also up for sale. The petrol and diesel variants (SMT and SCVT Editions) get a cash discount of up to ₹ 7,000 along with car exchange worth ₹ 15,000. The petrol & diesel (VXMT & VXCVT Exclusive Editions) are listed with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 12,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively.
The 2020 Honda WR-V is also available with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 including cash discount of up to ₹ 25,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. However, the 2021 model year brings offers of ₹ 30,000, which includes cash discount and car exchange benefit of ₹ 15,000 each. The Exclusive Editions of the WR-V are listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 25,000.
The Honda City 2021 model year can be purchased with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 under the car exchange scheme. Apart from the exchange benefit, buyers can avail a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000 on the 2020 City sedan. Discount offered on the Civic sedan comprise ₹ 1 lakh cash discount across the grade. While the diesel iteration is listed with a maximum cash discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.
