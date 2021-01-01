New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December

The company also exported 713 units in December 2020.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Honda City has been a strong seller for the company expand View Photos
The Honda City has been a strong seller for the company

Honda Cars India continued its positive sales momentum after registering a monthly domestic sales of 8,638 units in December this year as against 8,412 units in corresponding month in 2019. The growth year-on-year is 2.65 per cent. The company also exported 713 units in December 2020. 

The sales figure in December is however lower than what Honda achieved in November. The company sold 9990 units during in November 2020 which when compared to the sales in December show a degrowth of 14.5 per cent. 

ft27pj1g

Honda has discontinued the Civic and CR-V in the country 


 
Commenting on sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “2020 was a challenging year but the industry showed great resilience and realigned their businesses in the new normal. Quicker market recovery aided by increased demand for personal mobility and our steady positive sales momentum is very encouraging. We are thankful to our customers who have appreciated Honda brand and look forward to welcoming more into the Honda family in the new year. With availability of novel coronavirus vaccines in 2021, we expect return of optimism to the market and boosting the consumer sentiment going forward.”

0 Comments

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Demand Increased For Rental Car Service In 2020; Will Further Grow In 2021: Industry Players
Demand Increased For Rental Car Service In 2020; Will Further Grow In 2021: Industry Players
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Amaze

Sedan, 18.3 - 24.7 Kmpl
Honda Amaze
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,808 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Civic

Sedan, 16.5 - 26.8 Kmpl
Honda Civic
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 17.94 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 37,238 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda WR-V

SUV, 17.5 - 25.5 Kmpl
Honda WR-V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,643 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CR-V

SUV, 14.4 Kmpl
Honda CR-V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 58,684 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Honda H'ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350
08:27
Honda H'ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Dec-20 01:12 PM IST
Honda SP 125 Offer | Kawasaki Price Hike | Delhi High Court On HSRP
03:18
Honda SP 125 Offer | Kawasaki Price Hike | Delhi High Court On HSRP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Dec-20 11:26 PM IST
Aprilia SXR 160 Prices | Honda Shine Sales | Honda Civic Discontinued
02:54
Aprilia SXR 160 Prices | Honda Shine Sales | Honda Civic Discontinued
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Dec-20 11:11 PM IST
LR Defender Plug-In Bookings | Honda 2Wheeler Offer | Fastag In Mumbai
02:59
LR Defender Plug-In Bookings | Honda 2Wheeler Offer | Fastag In Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Dec-20 07:35 PM IST
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
04:35
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 07:36 PM IST
2021 Volvo S60, Honda Activa Anniversary, Vintage Car Registrations
03:16
2021 Volvo S60, Honda Activa Anniversary, Vintage Car Registrations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-20 09:10 PM IST
Suzuki V-Strom 650 BS6, Honda Repsol Editions, Jeep Compass Facelift
03:43
Suzuki V-Strom 650 BS6, Honda Repsol Editions, Jeep Compass Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Nov-20 08:58 PM IST
Hero 14 Lakh Sales, 2022 Honda Civic, 2021 Ducati Supersport 950
03:43
Hero 14 Lakh Sales, 2022 Honda Civic, 2021 Ducati Supersport 950
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Nov-20 09:21 PM IST
Freewheeling With SVP: Atsushi Ogata, Honda Two-Wheelers
29:21
Freewheeling With SVP: Atsushi Ogata, Honda Two-Wheelers
  • Freewheeling With Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
  • 01-Nov-20 03:24 PM IST
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
Honda
Honda
Honda City Hill Start Assist
Honda City Hill Start Assist
Honda City Led Headlight
Honda City Led Headlight
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
Honda Accord Front Profile
Honda Accord Front Profile
Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Front View
Honda Mobilio Front View
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Backview
New Honda Civic Backview
Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
Honda Wr V Frontview
Honda Wr V Frontview
Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
Honda Jazz Grill
Honda Jazz Grill
Honda Jazz Headlight
Honda Jazz Headlight
Honda Cr V Side View
Honda Cr V Side View
Honda Cr V Sun Roof
Honda Cr V Sun Roof
Honda Cr V Tail Light
Honda Cr V Tail Light
Honda Br V Griile
Honda Br V Griile
Honda Br V Front Side
Honda Br V Front Side
Honda Br V Fog Lamps
Honda Br V Fog Lamps
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
Honda Brio Front Profile
Honda Brio Front Profile
Honda Brio Front
Honda Brio Front
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities