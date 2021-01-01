Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December

Honda Cars India continued its positive sales momentum after registering a monthly domestic sales of 8,638 units in December this year as against 8,412 units in corresponding month in 2019. The growth year-on-year is 2.65 per cent. The company also exported 713 units in December 2020.

The sales figure in December is however lower than what Honda achieved in November. The company sold 9990 units during in November 2020 which when compared to the sales in December show a degrowth of 14.5 per cent.

Honda has discontinued the Civic and CR-V in the country





Commenting on sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “2020 was a challenging year but the industry showed great resilience and realigned their businesses in the new normal. Quicker market recovery aided by increased demand for personal mobility and our steady positive sales momentum is very encouraging. We are thankful to our customers who have appreciated Honda brand and look forward to welcoming more into the Honda family in the new year. With availability of novel coronavirus vaccines in 2021, we expect return of optimism to the market and boosting the consumer sentiment going forward.”

