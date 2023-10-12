Login

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

12-Oct-23 12:25 PM IST

  • Maruti Suzuki now exports both the Jimny 3-Door and Jimny 5-Door
  • Jimny 5-Door to be exported to Latin America, Middle East and Africa
  • Export models could get some cosmetic tweaks comapred to India-spec car

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of the Jimny 5-door from India. The move comes just months after the SUV was launched in the domestic market and is the second body style of the Jimny to be exported from the country. Maruti Suzuki has already been exporting the Jimny 3-door from India since November 2020.

 

Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

 

Maruti Suzuki now exports both the Jimny 3-door and 5-door from India to select global markets

 

Commenting on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The Jimny has strengthened Maruti Suzuki’s presence in SUV segment. This lifestyle SUV has especially appealed to customers who enjoy off-roading experience through tough terrains. The India-manufactured Jimny 5-Door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers. Aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our Company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments. We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in export of India-manufactured passenger vehicles.”

 

Also read: Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market
 

As with its 3-door sibling, the Jimny 5-door will be exported to markets in Latin America and Africa but will also be made available in the Middle East. The Jimny 5-door is also being exclusively manufactured in India while the 3-door is also manufactured in select markets globally.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now

 

Suzuki showcased the Jimny 5-door to the public in South Africa in August 2023.

 

The Jimny 5-door recently made its debut in South Africa with the company already taking bookings for the model. The SUV has also been showcased in some other markets as well.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
 

Compared to the India-spec model, the exported units could feature some minor cosmetic differences though mechanically it should remain unchanged. It is expected to still run the same 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive.

