Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
18-Oct-23 06:30 PM IST
Highlights
- Awarded 5 stars by Global NCAP.
- Offered in four trim levels- Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless.
- Powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine.
Tata Motors recently launched the Harrier facelift in India. While the SUV’s complete price list hasn’t been revealed, prices for its manual variants range from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the SUV features a range of updates both inside and out. However, it is still powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel powertrain. Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the SUV.
Design and styling changes
The Harrier facelift is a clear evolution of its predecessor with its fascia featuring LED DRLs linked by a light bar, a new grille with a different pattern, along with sleeker headlight clusters, positioned underneath the DRLs. The Harrier gets new tail-lamps, also linked by a lightbar. The SUV is available in a total of seven exterior colours.
Refreshed interior
While the Harrier’s interior layout is quite similar to the older model, it gets plenty of new elements that give it a more refreshed appearance. These include the new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new, 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Five-star Global NCAP rating
Alongside its sibling, the Safari, the Harrier was recently awarded a five-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. The SUVs also received the highest score registered yet by an India-made vehicle in the Global NCAP tests, scoring an adult occupant score of 33.05 points out of 34 points and a child occupant protection score of 45 points out of 49.
Features
The Harrier’s equipment list includes dual-zone auto climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors, a 45W USB-C charger, wireless charger, air purifier, voice-activated panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, 10-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa integration, gesture-controlled tailgate opening function and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the top-spec variant.
Powertrain carried over
The Harrier is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as its predecessor. The powertrain churns out a peak power output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is available with both, a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic.
