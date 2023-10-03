Login

Kia Carens X-Line Launched In India In Two Variants; Prices Start At Rs 18.95 Lakh

Building on the fully-loaded Luxury Plus trim, the Carens X-Line sits at the top of the model range.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Oct-23 10:00 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia Carens X-Line launched; prices range from Rs 18.95 lakh to Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Top-spec X-Line versions will be available only in six-seat form and with an automatic transmission.
  • Offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol as well as the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Kia India has announced the expansion of the Carens line-up with the launch of the Carens X-Line. Available in two versions, the Kia Carens X-Line sits right at the top of the MPV’s model range, with prices ranging from Rs 18.95 lakh to Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom), making it roughly Rs 54,000 pricier than the equivalent Luxury Plus variants. The X-Line trim, which was first seen on the Seltos compact SUV and later on the Sonet subcompact SUV, aims to add another layer of desirability to the popular people-carrier with a stealthy exterior colour scheme, new interior theme as well as more kit. It’s important to note that the Carens X-Line will only be offered in six-seat form.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Carens 1.5d iMT Review

 

 

On the outside, the Carens X-Line distinguishes itself with the ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint job, and on the inside, it features the ‘Xclusive Two-Tone Black and Splendid Sage Green’ theme. The seats, armrests, steering wheel and gear lever cover also have contrast orange stitching.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet iMT: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

 

 

Also exclusive to the X-Line models is a rear seat entertainment package, which provides access to features including podcasts, screen mirroring, and a variety of other entertainment and news apps. Kia says this rear seat screen can also be controlled via a smartphone app. Based on the range-topping Luxury Plus trim, the X-Line will carry over all the other goodies seen on other top-spec Carens models.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months

 

The Carens X-Line will be available with the 1.5-litre, 158 bhp turbo-petrol as well as the 1.5-litre, 114 bhp diesel engine. However, there is no choice of transmission here, as the Carens X-Line turbo-petrol can only be had with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the Carens X-Line diesel will only come with the six-speed automatic transmission.

# Kia Carens# Kia Carens X-Line# Kia X-Line# Kia India# MPV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
28,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
28,574 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 4.40 L
₹ 9,854/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG Hector Plus
2021 MG Hector Plus
20,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
25,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 17,917/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
47,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Carens
8.9
0
10
2022 Kia Carens
4,321 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.65 L
₹ 32,811/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Carens

Kia Carens
8.5
0
10

Kia Carens

Starts at ₹ 10.45 - 18.95 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Carens Specifications
View Carens Features

Popular Kia Models

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 18.95 Lakh

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6842 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3450 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2931 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1327 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.

Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The brand has stated that owing to the overwhelming response and the exponential wait times, the brand had to halt bookings for the Rumion CNG

2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months
2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Kia India launched the updated Seltos on July 21, while bookings for the same commenced on July 14, 2023

2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV
2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus is set to launch the new generation of its luxury MPV, the LM in India. Before that we drive the car to tell you how has it changed.

Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gains Electric Sunroof; Priced At Rs 9.76 Lakh
Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gains Electric Sunroof; Priced At Rs 9.76 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Previously, an electric sunroof was only available on the Sonet's HTX and HTX+ variants

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Over 31,000 Bookings In One Month
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Over 31,000 Bookings In One Month
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Kia India opened bookings the Seltos facelift on July 14, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Carens X-Line Launched In India In Two Variants; Prices Start At Rs 18.95 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved