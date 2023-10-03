Kia Carens X-Line Launched In India In Two Variants; Prices Start At Rs 18.95 Lakh

Kia India has announced the expansion of the Carens line-up with the launch of the Carens X-Line. Available in two versions, the Kia Carens X-Line sits right at the top of the MPV’s model range, with prices ranging from Rs 18.95 lakh to Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom), making it roughly Rs 54,000 pricier than the equivalent Luxury Plus variants. The X-Line trim, which was first seen on the Seltos compact SUV and later on the Sonet subcompact SUV, aims to add another layer of desirability to the popular people-carrier with a stealthy exterior colour scheme, new interior theme as well as more kit. It’s important to note that the Carens X-Line will only be offered in six-seat form.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Carens 1.5d iMT Review

On the outside, the Carens X-Line distinguishes itself with the ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint job, and on the inside, it features the ‘Xclusive Two-Tone Black and Splendid Sage Green’ theme. The seats, armrests, steering wheel and gear lever cover also have contrast orange stitching.

Also Read: Kia Sonet iMT: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

Also exclusive to the X-Line models is a rear seat entertainment package, which provides access to features including podcasts, screen mirroring, and a variety of other entertainment and news apps. Kia says this rear seat screen can also be controlled via a smartphone app. Based on the range-topping Luxury Plus trim, the X-Line will carry over all the other goodies seen on other top-spec Carens models.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months

The Carens X-Line will be available with the 1.5-litre, 158 bhp turbo-petrol as well as the 1.5-litre, 114 bhp diesel engine. However, there is no choice of transmission here, as the Carens X-Line turbo-petrol can only be had with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the Carens X-Line diesel will only come with the six-speed automatic transmission.