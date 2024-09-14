Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Price, Specifications Compared

Hyundai has rolled out the facelifted iteration of the Alcazar SUV bringing with it notable cosmetic updates, revamped interiors and a host of new features. The updated SUV is priced from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and while it traditionally will go up against the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector, its pricing also puts in alongside its cousin from Kia, the Carens. So how do the Carens and Alcazar compare? Lets take a look.

The Alcazar sees a price overlap with the higher variants of the Kia Carens.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Dimensions

Hyundai Alcazar facelift Kia Carens Length 4560 mm 4540 mm Width 1800 mm 1800 mm Height 1710 mm 1708 mm Wheelbase 2760 mm 2780 mm

In terms of physical size, the Carens and Alcazar are within 20 mm of each other. The Alcazar is overall longer than the Kia by 20 mm though its the latter that has a 20 mm longer wheelbase. Both models also have identical body width though the Alcazar is minutely taller.

The Alcazar and Carens are of a similar size though they have notably different designs.

It’s however the design that's the biggest differentiator with the Caren’s following an MPV design theme while the Alcazar looks the part of a boxy and upright SUV.



Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Powertrains

Petrol

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Kia Carens Engine 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol / 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol Power 159 bhp at 5500 rpm 113 bhp at 5500 rpm / 159 bhp at 5500 rpm Torque 253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm 144 Nm at 4500 rpm / 253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT (NA petrol) / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

While the Alcazar is offered with a turbo-petrol engine option as standard, the Carens can be optioned with either a naturally aspirated petrol or turbo-petrol engine depending on the variant. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque are is solely offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.



The Carens and Alcazar use the same 1.5 T-GDi turbo-petrol engine; difference comes down to the gearbox options.

Moving to the turbo-petrol, the Carens and Alcazar both use the same 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with identical peak outputs of 159 bhp and 253 Nm. Even the rpms for peak outputs are identical. The difference between teh two comes in the form of the gearboxes. While both are offered with the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox the Alcazar also comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox while the Carens is offered with a 6-speed iMT (manual gearbox with an automated clutch).



Diesel

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Kia Carens Engine 1.5-litre, CRDi, diesel 1.5-litre, CRDi, diesel Power 114 bhp at 4000 rpm 114 bhp at 4000 rpm Torque 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

On the diesel front too, both the Alcazar and Carens are near identical featuring the same 1.5-litre diesel engines developing identical power and torque at similar rpms. The difference again is down to the gearbox with the Carens getting the option of a 6-speed iMT unit alongside a traditional 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.



The diesel engine is also common between the two cars; Carens offers an iMT gearbox option which the Alcazar lacks.

The Alcazar is offered with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.



Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Price

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Kia Carens Petrol Rs 15 lakh - Rs 21.55 lakh Rs 10.51 lakh - Rs 19.44 lakh Diesel Rs 16 lakh - Rs 21.55 lakh Rs 12.67 lakh - Rs 19.94 lakh

In terms of pricing, the Carens has a notably lower starting price than its Hyundai cousin which does sit in a higher segment. Also of note is that the Rs 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom) starting price of the Carens is for the naturally aspirated petrol engine while prices for the turbo-petrol start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens diesel is also notably less expensive as compared to the Alcazar diesel.

The Alcazar sits a segment above the Carens and packs in more tech.

For its higher price tag, the Alcazar packs in more tech and features as compared to the Carens with top variants offered with a powered co-driver seat, driver seat memory, Level 2 ADAS functions, ventilated middle row captain seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control among other features.