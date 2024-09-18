New Kia Carnival Receives Over 1,800 Bookings On First Day

Kia India said it received over 1,800 pre-orders for the new Carnival MPV on the first day of bookings opening. The booking window for the Carnival commenced on September 15 with customers able to book the MPV against a payment of Rs 2 lakh. The company said that it received a total of 1,822 pre-orders for the premium MPV - a milestone in the segment. The previous generation Carnival in comparison had received 1,410 bookings on the opening day.



Also read: India-Spec New Kia Carnival Revealed: Available In Two Variants With Diesel Engine Only



The large number of opening day bookings could be attributed to pent up demand for a large premium MPV with the previous-gen Carnival having been discontinued over a year ago.



Also read: New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16



“This is a proud moment for us, with the new Carnival setting new standards. We are confident the Carnival Limousine will redefine the segment. With its distinctive design, luxurious features, and segment-first technologies, the Carnival continues to push industry benchmarks," said Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.



The new Carnival gets a more muscular and boxy design as compared to its predecessor and follows Kia’s latest design direction shared with some of the brand’s latest EVs. The MPV is being offered in two variants in the Indian market - Limousine and Limousine Plus with prices likely to start from upwards of Rs 40 lakhs (ex-showroom).



Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices



The MPV is also very well specced with the Limousine trim packing in kit such as twin 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, Level 2 ADAS tech, power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control and heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment. The Limousine Plus ups this with powered captain chairs in the second row with heating and ventilation, a 12-speaker Bose audio system and even a head-up display.



Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India



On the powertrain front, the new Carnival, like its predecessor, is being offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The powertrain pushes out 190 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque.



The Carnival will be launched in India on October 3, 2024.