India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range

Kia India has officially revealed the details of the soon-to-be-launched EV9 ahead of its price announcement that will take place on October 3. The EV9 will be a new electric flagship from the Korean carmaker and will take a CBU route to our shores. Having won the World Car of the Year award (WCOTY), the EV9 will be available in India in one fully loaded trim.

Kia EV9 Specifications:

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

In terms of specification, the EV9 in India comes with a 99.8kWh battery pack which powers two electric motors mounted on each axle giving it an AWD setup. The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383bhp and an impressive 700Nm. The full-size SUV is capable of clocking 0-100kmph in just 5.3 seconds. As for the range, the ARAI claimed range is 561kms which is almost identical to the WLTP figures. It also supports DC fast charging support which can juice up 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes.

Dimension-wise, the EV9 is a full-size SUV with a length of 5015mm, measures 1980mm in width and has a height of 1780mm with a wheelbase of 3100mm. The EV9 has 333 litres of boot space with all seats in place, which increases up to 828 litres with the third row folded down. There’s also useable 52 litres of frunk space. It is based on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) platform, which is shared with Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and its smaller sibling Kia EV6.

Kia EV9 Exterior

With five colour options – snow white pearl, ocean blue, pebble grey, panthera metal, and aurora black – there’s only one wheel choice with the India-spec EV9. It measures 20 inches as standard and has a triangular aerodynamic design. It also gets flush door handles, digital headlamps and tail lamps, glossy black finishes, a hidden rear wiper and a roof-mounted rear spoiler.

Also Read: India-Spec New Kia Carnival Revealed: Available In Two Variants With Diesel Engine Only

Kia EV9 Interior and Features

Since the India-spec EV9 will be offered in the six-seater configuration only, it will get individual captain seats in the second row. There are two cabin themes to choose from – white and black or brown and black. It will also come fitted with leatherette upholstery, suede headliner, illuminated steering wheel logo, floating centre console, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-sunroof, electric adjustment for the steering column and electric front seats (with memory for driver). For the second row, there’s also a ventilation and massage function, a winged headrest, and a one-touch fold. The third row also gets a 50:50 split fold and recline function. Being a large SUV it also gets a powered tailgate.

Other features include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display along with inbuilt navigation and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, head-up display, wireless charger with cooling, Kia Connect and OTA updates, digital key, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and V2L support.

Kia EV9 Safety

As for safety, the flagship EV9 will offer 10 airbags as standard along with other features such as ABS, ESC, hill hold, brake assist, vehicle stability management, front, side and rear parking sensors along with all-four-disc brakes. Of course, there’s Level 2 ADAS with 27 active and passive driver assist hardware.

Kia EV9 Price and Competition

When launched in India, the EV9 is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 1 crore ex-showroom. It will be an affordable alternative to other full-size electric SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and Audi Q8 E-Tron.