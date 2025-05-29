2026 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Up To 491 KM Range

Kia has unveiled the 2026 EV9 electric SUV in the American market. With the update, the latest version of Kia’s flagship EV9 gets a range of minor updates, which include slight increases in range figures. Kia is now also offering a new Nightfall Edition package with the Land trim, which includes a few visual enhancements and an increase in torque. Additionally, Kia has also slashed the prices of the EV9 by up to $ 2000 for the American market.

Visually, the MY26 EV9 remains identical to the outgoing model of the electric SUV. The Nightfall package, however, equips the SUV with 20-inch gloss black wheels, black badging and a few trim changes on the inside. An exclusive new Roadrider Brown colour scheme is also available with the Nightfall. The other change with the Nightfall is a near 100 Nm increase in torque in the Land trim, bringing the total torque to 700 Nm.

The Kia EV9 gets a minor increase in range across a few variants

The 2026 EV9 also benefits from an increase in range on select trims. The highest range increase is for the GT-Line, which is up 16 km, from 435 km to 451 km, while the Wind and Land trims come with a 5 km increase, now amounting to 455 km. The Light Long Range model also gets a minor 1-mile (1.6 km) increase, with its battery now delivering a range of 491 km. It should be noted that the powertrain and battery options on the SUV remain identical to the previous model.



