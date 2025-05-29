Login
2026 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Up To 491 KM Range

The changes on the 2026 EV9 include minor increases in range for select trims and the introduction of a new Nightfall Edition
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets minor increases in range for select variants.
  • Nightfall edition offered with a new Roadrider Brown colour.
  • Prices of select variants slashed.

Kia has unveiled the 2026 EV9 electric SUV in the American market. With the update, the latest version of Kia’s flagship EV9 gets a range of minor updates, which include slight increases in range figures. Kia is now also offering a new Nightfall Edition package with the Land trim, which includes a few visual enhancements and an increase in torque. Additionally, Kia has also slashed the prices of the EV9 by up to $ 2000 for the American market. 

 

Also ReadKia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh
 

Visually, the MY26 EV9 remains identical to the outgoing model of the electric SUV. The Nightfall package, however, equips the SUV with 20-inch gloss black wheels, black badging and a few trim changes on the inside. An exclusive new Roadrider Brown colour scheme is also available with the Nightfall. The other change with the Nightfall is a near 100 Nm increase in torque in the Land trim, bringing the total torque to 700 Nm.

 

Also Read2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!
 2026 Kia EV 9 Electric SUV Unveiled Gets Up To 491 KM Range 1

The Kia EV9 gets a minor increase in range across a few variants

 

The 2026 EV9 also benefits from an increase in range on select trims. The highest range increase is for the GT-Line, which is up 16 km, from 435 km to 451 km, while the Wind and Land trims come with a 5 km increase, now amounting to 455 km. The Light Long Range model also gets a minor 1-mile (1.6 km) increase, with its battery now delivering a range of 491 km. It should be noted that the powertrain and battery options on the SUV remain identical to the previous model. 


 

# Kia EV9# Kia EV9 Update# 2026 Kia EV9# Cars
Popular Kia Models