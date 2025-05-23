Login
Kia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh

Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Carens, the Carens Clavis range tops out at Rs 21.50 lakh for the fully-loaded automatic trims.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a range of design revisions.
  • Cabin layout gets significant revamp.
  • Same list of engine options on offer.

Nearly two weeks on from its debut, Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis in the Indian market. Offered in seven trim levels, in both six-seat and seven-seat form, the Clavis’s prices range from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a facelift for the Carens MPV, the Clavis will be sold alongside the former, positioned as a more premium alternative. Among the list of changes made to the MPV to improve feel include an all-new design, and a larger list of features than before. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!

 

VariantMTiMTAT
HTE 1.5P11.50----
HTE (O) 1.5P12.50----
HTK 1.5P13.50----
HTE (O) 1.5 T-GDi13.40----
HTK 1.5 T-GDi14.40----
HTK+ 1.5 T-GDi15.40--16.90
HTK+ (O) 1.5 T-GDi16.20--17.70
HTX 1.5 T-GDi18.4018.70--
HTX+ 1.5 T-GDi19.4019.7021.50
HTX+ 1.5 T-GDI 6-str19.4019.7021.50
HTE 1.5D13.50----
HTE (O) 1.5D14.55----
HTK 1.5D15.52----
HTK+ 1.5D16.50--18
HTK+ (O)17.30----
HTX19.50----

All prices ex-showroom, in INR lakh
 

Kia Carens Clavis web 28

The Kia Carens Clavis gets notable revisions on the outside

 

On the cosmetic front, the Clavis is immediately identifiable as a derivative of the Carens, although it does sport some notable cosmetic changes. The fascia has been revised, and is now akin to a few of Kia’s all-electric offerings in the foreign market such as the EV5. The front end features ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlights, and L-shaped daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are linked to the headlamp clusters, and are connected by a chrome strip. The bumpers are new, as are the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and the ‘Starmap’ connected LED tail-lights.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS  
 

Kia Carens Clavis web 5

The dashboard of the Carens Clavis has been thoroughly revamped

 

The changes however, are more apparent on the inside, as the cabin layout of the Clavis is largely different from that of the Carens. The Clavis’ dashboard adopts a more minimalistic appearance, and features a 26.62-inch dual display that combines the central infotainment touchscreen with the full-digital driver’s display.  The list of features offered on the Carens Clavis include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats (with four-way power adjust for the driver's seat), 64-colour ambient lighting, five USB-C ports, dual-view dash cam, seat-mounted air purifier, an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?
 

The MPV also gets a Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, which brings over 20 functions, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
 Kia Carens Clavis web 20

The MPV retains the same set of engine options as the Carens

 

Engine options for the Clavis are the same as on the Carens – a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Kia said the 1.5 turbo-petrol will also be available with a manual transmission option.

 

# Kia Clavis# Kia Clavis MPV# Kia Carens Clavis# Kia Carens Clavis Launch# Kia Carens Clavis Price# Kia Carens Clavis features# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

