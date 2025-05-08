Login
Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained

Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Clavis is essentially an extension of the Carens range.
  • To be sold alongside the Carens.
  • Offered in seven trim levels.

After much anticipation, Kia India has finally unveiled the Carens Clavis in India. Essentially the much-awaited facelift to the Carens MPV, the Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens, as a more premium offering from the Korean brand in India. Bookings for the Carens Clavis will open at 00:01 am on May 9, with Kia promising ‘Priority Delivery’ to customers who make their reservations early. Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX & HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis has to offer on the feature front. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
 

HTE
 

  • Front and Rear Skid Plates with Metal Finish 
  • Rear Spoiler with High Mount Stop Lamp
  • 16-inch Steel Wheels with Full Cover (Only on diesel variant)
  • 15-inch Glossy Black Alloy Wheels (Only on petrol variant)
  • Black and Beige Two Tone Interiors with Black & Navy Semi-leatherette Seats
  • Indigo Metal Paint Dashboard with Black Metal Garnish 
  • Centre Console with Armrest and Cup Holders 
  • Double D-Cut Steering Wheel
  • Second Row Seat with One Touch Easy Electric Tumble 
  • Second and Third Row Diffused AC Vents with 4 Stage Speed Control 
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm 
  • Second Row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble 
  • Second Row Seat Back Folding Armrest (7 Seat) 
  • Third Row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding 
  • Driver Seat Height Adjust (Manual)
  • Power Windows (All Doors) with Switch Illumination 
  • Map Lamp – First Row with Sunglass Holder 
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • Follow Me Home Headlamps
  • Folding Key
  • Electric Power Steering & Tilt Adjust
  • 4.2-inch Color TFT MID
  • 5 USB Type-C Ports
  • Rear Occupant Alert
  • Six Airbags 
  • ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) 
  • BAS (Brake Assist System) 
  • ESC (Electronic Stability Control) 
  • VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) 
  • HAC (Hill-start Assist Control) 
  • ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) 
  • DBC (Downhill Brake Control) 
  • Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor 
  • Rear Parking Sensors 
  • Speed Sensing
  • Auto Door Lock 
  • Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock 
  • All Seats 3-Point Seat Belts with Reminder 
  • ISOFIX 
  • Rear Occupant Alert 
  • All Wheel Disc Brakes

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS
 

HTE (O) (In addition to HTE)
 

  • 16-inch Steel Wheels
  • Shark Fin Antenna
  • Electrically adjustable outside mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Auto Light Control 
  • Steering Mounted Audio Controls
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Bluetooth and Voice Recognition
  • Six speaker sound system
  • Rear View Camera 
     

HTK (In addition to HTE (O))

 

  • Star Map LED DRLs 
  • Integrated Roof Rails 
  • Black & Beige Two Tone Interiors with Premium Fabric and Leatherette Combi Seats (Black) 
  • Dark Metal Paint Dashboard with Black Metal Garnish
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner 
  • Multi Seat Back Pockets (Passenger) 
  • Driver Window One
  • Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety 
  • Luggage Lamp
  • Front Parking Sensors

 

HTK+ (In addition to HTK)
 

  • Kia Digital Tiger Face with Diamond Finish Decor 
  • Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps 
  • Satin Chrome Beltline
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirror with Auto Fold & LED Turn Signal 
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Rear Defogger 
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start and Motion Sensor
  • Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist 
  • Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT/ AT variants) 
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start 
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT/ AT variants)

 

HTK+ (O) (In addition to HTK+)

 

  • 17-inch Crystal Cut Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
  • Sky Light Electric Sunroof (Only on turbo-petrol and diesel variants) 
  • LED Map Lamp - First Row, LED Room Lamp - Second/ Third Row
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT variant) 
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start 
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT variant)

 

HTX (In addition to HTK+ (O))

 

  • Ice Cube LED Headlights 
  • Front and Rear Skid Plates with Satin Chrome Finish 
  • Star Map LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signals
  • Side Door Garnish Inserts Metal Paint 
  • 64 Color Ambient Lighting
  • Triton Navy & Beige Two Tone Interiors with Beige & Navy Leatherette Seats
  • Opulent Dashboard Garnish with Pad Print 
  • Double D-Cut Dual Tone Leatherette Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (Only on turbo-petrol variant)
  • Sky Light Electric Sunroof (Only on diesel variant) 
  • Infotainment/ Temperature Control Swap Switch 
  • Auto Anti-glare (ECM) Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls 
  • Electric Power Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Adjust 
  • Retractable Seat Back Table with Cup Holder & IT Device Holder 
  • All Windows Safety Auto Up/ Down with Voice Command 
  • All Windows Up/ Down through Smart Key 
  • Centre Console with Armrest and Cooling Cup Holders 
  • Second Row Cooling Can Holder 
  • Solar Glass UV Cut (All Door Windows) 
  • LED Personal Lamp (Second Row)
  • Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App)
  • 12.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect** 
  • 12.25-inch HD Display Instrument Cluster
  • OTA Map and System Updates 
  • Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display 
  • 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor on Cluster
     

HTX+ (In addition to HTX)
 

  • Second Row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining & Tumble (6 Seater)
  • Rear Door Puddle Lamps with Kia Logo Projection
  • Front Ventilated Seats 
  • 4-Way Powered Driver’s Seat 
  • Rain Sensing Wipers 
  • Walk-in Lever
  • First Row Passenger Seat Sliding Lever
  • Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera
  • Bose Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers
  • Paddle Shifters [Only on 7 DCT variant] 
  • Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT variant) 
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start 
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT variant)
     

ADAS Level 2 (Only on DCT variant)

 

  1. Front Collision Warning (FCW) 
  2. Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Car, Pedestrian, Cycle, Direct Oncoming
  3. Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  4. Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  5. Lane Following Assist (LFA)
  6. High Beam Assist (HBA) 
  7. Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
  8. Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Junction Turning (FCA - JT)
  9. Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go
  10. Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
  11. Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
  12. Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)
  13. Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
  14. Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
  15. Safe Exit Warning (SEW)
  16. 360 Degree Camera 
  17. Blind View Monitor in Cluster
