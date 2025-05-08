Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
By car&bike Team
4 mins read
Published on May 8, 2025
Highlights
- The Clavis is essentially an extension of the Carens range.
- To be sold alongside the Carens.
- Offered in seven trim levels.
After much anticipation, Kia India has finally unveiled the Carens Clavis in India. Essentially the much-awaited facelift to the Carens MPV, the Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens, as a more premium offering from the Korean brand in India. Bookings for the Carens Clavis will open at 00:01 am on May 9, with Kia promising ‘Priority Delivery’ to customers who make their reservations early. Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX & HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis has to offer on the feature front.
Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
HTE
- Front and Rear Skid Plates with Metal Finish
- Rear Spoiler with High Mount Stop Lamp
- 16-inch Steel Wheels with Full Cover (Only on diesel variant)
- 15-inch Glossy Black Alloy Wheels (Only on petrol variant)
- Black and Beige Two Tone Interiors with Black & Navy Semi-leatherette Seats
- Indigo Metal Paint Dashboard with Black Metal Garnish
- Centre Console with Armrest and Cup Holders
- Double D-Cut Steering Wheel
- Second Row Seat with One Touch Easy Electric Tumble
- Second and Third Row Diffused AC Vents with 4 Stage Speed Control
- Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
- Second Row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
- Second Row Seat Back Folding Armrest (7 Seat)
- Third Row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
- Driver Seat Height Adjust (Manual)
- Power Windows (All Doors) with Switch Illumination
- Map Lamp – First Row with Sunglass Holder
- Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
- Follow Me Home Headlamps
- Folding Key
- Electric Power Steering & Tilt Adjust
- 4.2-inch Color TFT MID
- 5 USB Type-C Ports
- Rear Occupant Alert
- Six Airbags
- ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
- BAS (Brake Assist System)
- ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
- VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)
- HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)
- ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)
- DBC (Downhill Brake Control)
- Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Speed Sensing
- Auto Door Lock
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- All Seats 3-Point Seat Belts with Reminder
- ISOFIX
- Rear Occupant Alert
- All Wheel Disc Brakes
Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS
HTE (O) (In addition to HTE)
- 16-inch Steel Wheels
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Electrically adjustable outside mirrors with LED turn signal
- Auto Light Control
- Steering Mounted Audio Controls
- 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth and Voice Recognition
- Six speaker sound system
- Rear View Camera
HTK (In addition to HTE (O))
- Star Map LED DRLs
- Integrated Roof Rails
- Black & Beige Two Tone Interiors with Premium Fabric and Leatherette Combi Seats (Black)
- Dark Metal Paint Dashboard with Black Metal Garnish
- Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
- Multi Seat Back Pockets (Passenger)
- Driver Window One
- Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety
- Luggage Lamp
- Front Parking Sensors
HTK+ (In addition to HTK)
- Kia Digital Tiger Face with Diamond Finish Decor
- Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps
- Satin Chrome Beltline
- Electric Adjust Outside Mirror with Auto Fold & LED Turn Signal
- Rear Wiper and Washer
- Rear Defogger
- Smart Key with Push Button Start and Motion Sensor
- Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT/ AT variants)
- Smart Key Remote Engine Start
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT/ AT variants)
HTK+ (O) (In addition to HTK+)
- 17-inch Crystal Cut Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
- Sky Light Electric Sunroof (Only on turbo-petrol and diesel variants)
- LED Map Lamp - First Row, LED Room Lamp - Second/ Third Row
- Smartphone Wireless Charger
- Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT variant)
- Smart Key Remote Engine Start
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT variant)
HTX (In addition to HTK+ (O))
- Ice Cube LED Headlights
- Front and Rear Skid Plates with Satin Chrome Finish
- Star Map LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signals
- Side Door Garnish Inserts Metal Paint
- 64 Color Ambient Lighting
- Triton Navy & Beige Two Tone Interiors with Beige & Navy Leatherette Seats
- Opulent Dashboard Garnish with Pad Print
- Double D-Cut Dual Tone Leatherette Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (Only on turbo-petrol variant)
- Sky Light Electric Sunroof (Only on diesel variant)
- Infotainment/ Temperature Control Swap Switch
- Auto Anti-glare (ECM) Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls
- Electric Power Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Adjust
- Retractable Seat Back Table with Cup Holder & IT Device Holder
- All Windows Safety Auto Up/ Down with Voice Command
- All Windows Up/ Down through Smart Key
- Centre Console with Armrest and Cooling Cup Holders
- Second Row Cooling Can Holder
- Solar Glass UV Cut (All Door Windows)
- LED Personal Lamp (Second Row)
- Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App)
- 12.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect**
- 12.25-inch HD Display Instrument Cluster
- OTA Map and System Updates
- Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
- 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor on Cluster
HTX+ (In addition to HTX)
- Second Row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining & Tumble (6 Seater)
- Rear Door Puddle Lamps with Kia Logo Projection
- Front Ventilated Seats
- 4-Way Powered Driver’s Seat
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Walk-in Lever
- First Row Passenger Seat Sliding Lever
- Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera
- Bose Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Paddle Shifters [Only on 7 DCT variant]
- Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT variant)
- Smart Key Remote Engine Start
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT variant)
ADAS Level 2 (Only on DCT variant)
- Front Collision Warning (FCW)
- Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Car, Pedestrian, Cycle, Direct Oncoming
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Following Assist (LFA)
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Junction Turning (FCA - JT)
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go
- Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
- Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
- Safe Exit Warning (SEW)
- 360 Degree Camera
- Blind View Monitor in Cluster