Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained

After much anticipation, Kia India has finally unveiled the Carens Clavis in India. Essentially the much-awaited facelift to the Carens MPV, the Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens, as a more premium offering from the Korean brand in India. Bookings for the Carens Clavis will open at 00:01 am on May 9, with Kia promising ‘Priority Delivery’ to customers who make their reservations early. Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX & HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis has to offer on the feature front.

HTE



Front and Rear Skid Plates with Metal Finish

Rear Spoiler with High Mount Stop Lamp

16-inch Steel Wheels with Full Cover (Only on diesel variant)

15-inch Glossy Black Alloy Wheels (Only on petrol variant)

Black and Beige Two Tone Interiors with Black & Navy Semi-leatherette Seats

Indigo Metal Paint Dashboard with Black Metal Garnish

Centre Console with Armrest and Cup Holders

Double D-Cut Steering Wheel

Second Row Seat with One Touch Easy Electric Tumble

Second and Third Row Diffused AC Vents with 4 Stage Speed Control

Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm

Second Row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble

Second Row Seat Back Folding Armrest (7 Seat)

Third Row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding

Driver Seat Height Adjust (Manual)

Power Windows (All Doors) with Switch Illumination

Map Lamp – First Row with Sunglass Holder

Rear Door Sunshade Curtains

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Folding Key

Electric Power Steering & Tilt Adjust

4.2-inch Color TFT MID

5 USB Type-C Ports

Rear Occupant Alert

Six Airbags

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)

BAS (Brake Assist System)

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)

HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)

ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)

DBC (Downhill Brake Control)

Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor

Rear Parking Sensors

Speed Sensing

Auto Door Lock

Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

All Seats 3-Point Seat Belts with Reminder

ISOFIX

Rear Occupant Alert

All Wheel Disc Brakes

HTE (O) (In addition to HTE)



16-inch Steel Wheels

Shark Fin Antenna

Electrically adjustable outside mirrors with LED turn signal

Auto Light Control

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth and Voice Recognition

Six speaker sound system

Rear View Camera



HTK (In addition to HTE (O))

Star Map LED DRLs

Integrated Roof Rails

Black & Beige Two Tone Interiors with Premium Fabric and Leatherette Combi Seats (Black)

Dark Metal Paint Dashboard with Black Metal Garnish

Fully Automatic Air Conditioner

Multi Seat Back Pockets (Passenger)

Driver Window One

Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety

Luggage Lamp

Front Parking Sensors

HTK+ (In addition to HTK)



Kia Digital Tiger Face with Diamond Finish Decor

Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps

Satin Chrome Beltline

Electric Adjust Outside Mirror with Auto Fold & LED Turn Signal

Rear Wiper and Washer

Rear Defogger

Smart Key with Push Button Start and Motion Sensor

Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist

Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT/ AT variants)

Smart Key Remote Engine Start

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT/ AT variants)

HTK+ (O) (In addition to HTK+)

17-inch Crystal Cut Dual Tone Alloy Wheels

Sky Light Electric Sunroof (Only on turbo-petrol and diesel variants)

LED Map Lamp - First Row, LED Room Lamp - Second/ Third Row

Smartphone Wireless Charger

Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT variant)

Smart Key Remote Engine Start

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT variant)

HTX (In addition to HTK+ (O))

Ice Cube LED Headlights

Front and Rear Skid Plates with Satin Chrome Finish

Star Map LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signals

Side Door Garnish Inserts Metal Paint

64 Color Ambient Lighting

Triton Navy & Beige Two Tone Interiors with Beige & Navy Leatherette Seats

Opulent Dashboard Garnish with Pad Print

Double D-Cut Dual Tone Leatherette Wrapped Steering Wheel

Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (Only on turbo-petrol variant)

Sky Light Electric Sunroof (Only on diesel variant)

Infotainment/ Temperature Control Swap Switch

Auto Anti-glare (ECM) Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls

Electric Power Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Adjust

Retractable Seat Back Table with Cup Holder & IT Device Holder

All Windows Safety Auto Up/ Down with Voice Command

All Windows Up/ Down through Smart Key

Centre Console with Armrest and Cooling Cup Holders

Second Row Cooling Can Holder

Solar Glass UV Cut (All Door Windows)

LED Personal Lamp (Second Row)

Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App)

12.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect**

12.25-inch HD Display Instrument Cluster

OTA Map and System Updates

Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display

360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor on Cluster



HTX+ (In addition to HTX)



Second Row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining & Tumble (6 Seater)

Rear Door Puddle Lamps with Kia Logo Projection

Front Ventilated Seats

4-Way Powered Driver’s Seat

Rain Sensing Wipers

Walk-in Lever

First Row Passenger Seat Sliding Lever

Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera

Bose Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers

Paddle Shifters [Only on 7 DCT variant]

Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Only on 7 DCT variant)

Smart Key Remote Engine Start

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Only on 7 DCT variant)



ADAS Level 2 (Only on DCT variant)