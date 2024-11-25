Login
Kia Syros Caught On Test Ahead Of Debut; New Styling Elements Seen In Latest Spy Shots

The Syros will be a new SUV from the Korean automaker that is expected to sit between the Seltos and Sonet
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Kia Syros has been spotted testing in India.
  • Expected to make its debut early in 2025.
  • Likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

The upcoming Kia Syros has been spotted testing in India ahead of its world premiere in the coming weeks. Having been teased by the company in the build-up to its unveiling, the Syros will be a new SUV from the Korean automaker that is expected to sit between the Seltos and Sonet. The Syros will look vastly different from the other Kia vehicles in its range and feature design and styling cues more in line with newer EVs from Kia, such as the EV9 and EV5.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India
 

Kia Syros Spotted Testing In India

The Kia Syros will feature a split taillamp setup

 

The latest spy shots give us a clearer look at the vehicle’s rear end, showing its taillamps. While the teaser images already showed part of the taillamps that outline the rear windscreen, the spy shots now reveal that the vehicle will sport a split taillamp setup. Previous spy shots of the vehicle have revealed that the Syros will feature an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree view cameras, and possibly Level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
 Kia Syros Spotted Testing In India 2

Teaser images of the Syros from Kia

 

The teasers from Kia have revealed several cosmetic details about the vehicle. The vehicle will sport a boxy silhouette with a flat roofline. Other styling cues that were visible in the teaser include the vertically stacked headlamps which are flanked by DRLs, in addition to the prominent haunches and a sharp upward kink on the C pillar. 

 

Also Read Kia Teases New SUV; Creta-Sized With EV9 Design Inspiration
 

On the powertrain front, expect the Syros to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options, with more details likely to be revealed in the build-up to its global debut.


