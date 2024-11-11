Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India

Kia India has revealed the name of its all-new SUV for the Indian market, the Syros. Expected to sit between the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros is expected to share much with its siblings though its design will be inspired by Kia’s new new-gen EVs such as the EV9 and EV5.



So far Kia has shared multiple teaser images of its upcoming SUV. The images reveal that the Syros has an MPV-like profile with a flat and stretched roof. Other notable design elements visible in the images include prominent haunches, a sharp upward kink on the C pillar, thick B-pillars and high-set L-shaped tail lamps wrapping around the rear windshield. Interestingly, the rear windshield and rear side windows form one continuous piece of glass house wrapping around the C-pillar.



New Syros SUV will feature Kia's Design 2.0 design language in line with the EV9 and Carnival.

The name reveal was accompanied by a glimpse of the SUV’s confirming that it will feature vertically stacked headlights and LED daytime running lamps.



While sitting between the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros is expected to be similar in size to the Creta and Seltos but put greater focus on cabin comfort. Kia says that the cabin is ‘designed for the modern, tech-savvy buyer’ and will offer ‘an ultra-spacious environment, complete with industry-first connected features.’ The cabin design remains under wraps for now though we expect it to also share elements with Kia 2.0 models such as the recently launched Carnival and EV9.



The Syros has an almost MPV-like profile with an elongated flat roof and upright pillars.

On the powertrain front, expect the Syros to offer both petrol and diesel powertrains options with more details likely to be revealed in the build-up to its global debut. We expect Kia to unveil the new Syros in the coming weeks.