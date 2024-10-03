Login
2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV: In pictures

Kia’s flagship electric vehicle, the EV9, has been launched in India. Here are some detailed shots of the Rs 1.30 crore electric SUV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Only available in one fully loaded variant
  • Makes it to our shores as a CBU unit
  • The EV9 has a wheelbase of 3100mm

Kia India has finally launched the EV9 electric SUV in India at a price tag of Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The premium SUV makes it to our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be only available in one fully loaded variant, the EV9 GT-Line AWD 6-Seater. The EV9 sits above the EV6 in the brand’s portfolio and is the most expensive Kia in the Indian market currently. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.30 Crore

 

Kia EV 9

The new Kia EV9 is built on the same E-GMP (electric global modular platform) platform that also underpins the EV6. 

Kia EV 9 2

The EV9 measures 5015mm in length, 1980mm in width, and 1780mm in height with a wheelbase of 3100mm.

EV 9 Colours 1

The new electric SUV gets 5 colour options: Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Grey, Panthera Metal, and Aurora Black. 

EV 9

Wheel choice on the India-spec EV9 is limited to 20-inch Sporty Crystal-cut alloys, which have a triangular aerodynamic design. 

Kia EV 9 3

It also gets flush door handles, star map LED DRLs, digital headlamps and tail lamps, and glossy black finishes all over. 

Kia EV 9 5

There are two cabin trims to choose from: white/black or brown/black. In-cabin features specifications include leatherette upholstery, a suede headliner, an illuminated steering wheel logo, a floating centre console, 64-colour ambient lighting, and more. 

Kia EV 9 4

Other features comprise a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display along with inbuilt navigation and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and loads of features. 

Kia EV 9 6

The third row also gets a 50:50 split fold and recline function. 

Kia EV 9 Main

The EV9 in India gets a 99.8 kWh battery pack, which powers two electric motors mounted on each axle, giving it an AWD setup. 

20199 2024 EV 9 GT Line

The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and 700 Nm, making it capable of doing the 0-100 kmph stint in just 5.3 seconds.

20186 2024 EV 9 GT Line

The Kia EV9 has a claimed ARAI range of 561 km on a single charge. 

 

