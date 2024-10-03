2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV: In pictures

Kia India has finally launched the EV9 electric SUV in India at a price tag of Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The premium SUV makes it to our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be only available in one fully loaded variant, the EV9 GT-Line AWD 6-Seater. The EV9 sits above the EV6 in the brand’s portfolio and is the most expensive Kia in the Indian market currently.

The new Kia EV9 is built on the same E-GMP (electric global modular platform) platform that also underpins the EV6.

The EV9 measures 5015mm in length, 1980mm in width, and 1780mm in height with a wheelbase of 3100mm.

The new electric SUV gets 5 colour options: Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Grey, Panthera Metal, and Aurora Black.

Wheel choice on the India-spec EV9 is limited to 20-inch Sporty Crystal-cut alloys, which have a triangular aerodynamic design.

It also gets flush door handles, star map LED DRLs, digital headlamps and tail lamps, and glossy black finishes all over.

There are two cabin trims to choose from: white/black or brown/black. In-cabin features specifications include leatherette upholstery, a suede headliner, an illuminated steering wheel logo, a floating centre console, 64-colour ambient lighting, and more.

Other features comprise a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display along with inbuilt navigation and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and loads of features.

The third row also gets a 50:50 split fold and recline function.

The EV9 in India gets a 99.8 kWh battery pack, which powers two electric motors mounted on each axle, giving it an AWD setup.

The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and 700 Nm, making it capable of doing the 0-100 kmph stint in just 5.3 seconds.

The Kia EV9 has a claimed ARAI range of 561 km on a single charge.