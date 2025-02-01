Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh

Kia India has announced the prices for the Syros subcompact SUV. Offered in six trim levels- HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O), the prices for the vehicle start at Rs 9 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant. The manufacturer, however, also stated that Level-2 ADAS features will only be available at an additional cost of Rs 80,000 over and above the price of the top trim. Revealed in December 2024, the Syros is Kia’s second subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The Syros is positioned as a more premium offering to the Sonet packing in more tech and creature comforts while sharing similar powertrains. Kia has stated earlier that deliveries for the vehicle will commence in February.



Engine Transmission Trim Price Smartstream G1.0 T-GDi (Petrol) 6 MT HTK Rs 9 lakh HTK (O) Rs 10 lakh HTK+ Rs 11.50 lakh HTX Rs 13.30 lakh 7 DCT HTK+ Rs 12.80 lakh HTX Rs 14.60 lakh HTX+ Rs 16 lakh 1.5L CRDi VGT (Diesel) 6 MT HTK (O) Rs 11 lakh HTK+ Rs 12.50 lakh HTX Rs 14.30 lakh 6 AT HTX+ Rs 17 lakh

Visually, the Syros follows Kia’s latest design language used in global markets meaning its design is in line with models such as the Kia EV9, EV5 and EV3. Up front, the car features low-set headlamps with vertically stacked projectors that extend towards the sides, towards the wheel arches. The Syros also sports a large air dam up front, split down the middle. In profile, the Syros has a boxy silhouette, with a flat roofline and a tall glasshouse. Another noticeable design element is the generous use of cladding around the wheel arches. Towards the rear, the Syros gets a unique tail-lamp design with L-shaped units sitting along the edge of the windscreen and secondary lighting units lower on the bumper. The bumper also features a notable use of cladding and a faux skid plate element to give the SUV a more muscular look.

The cabin of the Syros gets a floating 30-inch panoramic display

The cabin layout of the Syros is quite minimalistic with very few buttons and the dashboard featuring a floating 30-inch panoramic display. The display consists of twin 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system as well as a small 5-inch display for the air-con controls.

Top variants of the Syros pack in tech such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), rear seats that slide, recline and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging, drive and traction modes and an air purifier. On the safety front, ADAS mentioned above aside, the Syros packs in passive features such as six airbags, ABS, traction control, stability control, a tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist and front and rear parking sensors as standard.

The Kia Syros is offered with two engine options

On the powertrain front, the Syros is offered with two engine options - the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel mills that are also offered in the Sonet. The turbo-petrol is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.



