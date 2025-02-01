Login
Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh

Revealed in December 2024, the Syros is positioned as a more premium offering to the Sonet, packing in more features than the latter
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kia has launched the Syros in India.
  • Prices range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.
  • The Syros is offered in six trim levels.

Kia India has announced the prices for the Syros subcompact SUV. Offered in six trim levels- HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O), the prices for the vehicle start at Rs 9 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant. The manufacturer, however, also stated that Level-2 ADAS features will only be available at an additional cost of Rs 80,000 over and above the price of the top trim. Revealed in December 2024, the Syros is Kia’s second subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The Syros is positioned as a more premium offering to the Sonet packing in more tech and creature comforts while sharing similar powertrains. Kia has stated earlier that deliveries for the vehicle will commence in February.


Also Read: Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out

EngineTransmissionTrimPrice
Smartstream G1.0 T-GDi (Petrol)6 MTHTKRs 9 lakh
HTK (O)Rs 10 lakh
HTK+Rs 11.50 lakh
HTXRs 13.30 lakh
7 DCTHTK+Rs 12.80 lakh
HTXRs 14.60 lakh
HTX+Rs 16 lakh
1.5L CRDi VGT (Diesel)6 MTHTK (O)Rs 11 lakh
HTK+Rs 12.50 lakh
HTXRs 14.30 lakh
6 ATHTX+Rs 17 lakh

Visually, the Syros follows Kia’s latest design language used in global markets meaning its design is in line with models such as the Kia EV9, EV5 and EV3. Up front, the car features low-set headlamps with vertically stacked projectors that extend towards the sides, towards the wheel arches. The Syros also sports a large air dam up front, split down the middle. In profile, the Syros has a boxy silhouette, with a flat roofline and a tall glasshouse. Another noticeable design element is the generous use of cladding around the wheel arches. Towards the rear, the Syros gets a unique tail-lamp design with L-shaped units sitting along the edge of the windscreen and secondary lighting units lower on the bumper. The bumper also features a notable use of cladding and a faux skid plate element to give the SUV a more muscular look.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025
 

Kia Syros Image 10

The cabin of the Syros gets a floating 30-inch panoramic display

 

The cabin layout of the Syros is quite minimalistic with very few buttons and the dashboard featuring a floating 30-inch panoramic display. The display consists of twin 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system as well as a small 5-inch display for the air-con controls.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3
 

Top variants of the Syros pack in tech such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), rear seats that slide, recline and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging, drive and traction modes and an air purifier. On the safety front, ADAS mentioned above aside, the Syros packs in passive features such as six airbags, ABS, traction control, stability control, a tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist and front and rear parking sensors as standard.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared 
 

Kia Syros Image 5

The Kia Syros is offered with two engine options

 

On the powertrain front, the Syros is offered with two engine options - the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel mills that are also offered in the Sonet. The turbo-petrol is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.


 

# Kia# Kia Syros# Kia Syros SUV# Kia Syros Launch# Kia Syros features# Kia Syros Interior# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  We recently got behind the wheel of Kia's latest subcompact SUV, sampling both petrol- and diesel-automatic versions, and here's what we learned.
Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out
    Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out
  Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Sonet, the Syros is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options
Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
    Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  The variants of the Sonet, Seltos and Carens have been rejigged, with the diesel-iMT option discontinued for all models
Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued
  How did the updated Kia Sonet manage to double its sales compared to the pre-facelift version? Here are three reasons why you should or shouldn't consider buying it.
Kia Sonet: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
    Kia Sonet: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The booking amount is set at Rs 25,000.
    Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3

  Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director of the company will take over as acting CEO with effect from May 1, 2025
Niranjan Gupta Steps Down As CEO Of Hero MotoCorp
    Niranjan Gupta Steps Down As CEO Of Hero MotoCorp
  • The Apex Edition variants get a few additional accessories over the standard City
    Honda City Apex Edition Launched At Rs 13.30 Lakh
    Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh
  The 2025 250 Adventure is all-new like its larger sibling and is powered by the same motor from the 250 Duke
2025 KTM 250 Adventure Details Revealed
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Details Revealed
  Offered in both coupe and spider formats the 12Cilindri is powered by Ferrari's naturally aspirated V12 engine
Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore
    Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore
  The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
  • While the YZF-R3 is now priced at Rs 3,59,900, the naked MT-03 now retails at Rs 3,49,900, both ex-showroom
    Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
  • Prices for the third-gen Ola S1 lineup start at Rs 79,999; hub motor replaced with mid-drive motor in lower-end models.
    Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell
  • KTM had opened bookings for the 2025 390 Adventure in India last month, and is expected to launch the bike soon
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed
  Launched in August 2023, the first unit of the electric scooter was delivered well over a year after its price announcement
TVS X Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In India
    TVS X Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In India
