Kia Syros Interior Previewed In Latest Teaser Video

Kia is set to unveil the all-new Syros SUV in India on December 19, 2024. Ahead of the unveiling, the carmaker has been aggressively teasing its SUV with the latest teaser video providing a glimpse of its cabin for the first time. The video also confirms some of the SUV's features.

As previously confirmed in teasers, the Syros will get a panoramic sunroof.

To start things off, aside from again confirming the presence of a panoramic sunroof, we get to see some of the switchgear and features. The engine start/stop button sits on the central floor console with buttons for the 360-degree camera positioned below. Sitting alongside it is the gear lever for what looks to be an automatic gearbox. Moving further up we see a wireless charging pad and type-C USB charging ports at the base of the centre console.

Syros will get an all-new dashboard design with ambient lighting and a free-standing central touchscreen.

The teaser also confirms that the SUV features ambient lighting on the dashboard as well as what look to be a large - likely 10.25-inch - touchscreen. Also previewed is the steering wheel which looks to be of a new design featuring an off-set Kia logo, multifunction switches and a Terrain Mode selector. The instrument cluster was not visible in the teaser though we expect it to also be an all-digital unit similar to the one in the Sonet and Seltos.

Start-stop button is positioned alongside the gear lever on the central floor console.

Kia has to date teased the Syros on multiple occasions with the teasers having provided insights into the SUV’s exterior design. The Syros will certainly stand out in a crowd with its unique design. The SUV gets a design inspired by some of Kia’s latest EVs with the fascia featuring vertically oriented headlamps housing three projector elements and a vertical LED daytime running light running along its outer edge. The headlamps flank a large central air vent running down into the bumper. A skid plate element too is visible at the bumper’s base. The bonnet line is also prominently visible.

Will get a wireless charging pad, USB Type-C ports and a 12V outlet at the base of the centre console.

Moving to the sides, The Syros gets notable flared fenders both at the front and rear and a wraparound glasshouse giving it a floating roof design. The SUV gets L-shaped lighting elements along the sides of the rear windshield with images of test mules suggesting secondary lighting units present lower down near the bumper.





New design steering features an off-set Kia logo; Terrain Mode button sits on the steering.

In terms of size, the Syros is expected to sit between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s line-up with the SUV expected to sit just below the 4m mark. Kia says that the Syros will feature a cabin that will be ‘designed for the modern, tech-savvy buyer’ and will offer ‘an ultra-spacious environment, complete with industry-first connected features.’

On the powertrain front, expect the Syros to offer both petrol and diesel powertrain options with more details likely to be revealed in the build-up to its global debut.