2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Globally Unveiled

The Night Edition receives a few cosmetic tweaks along with some premium detailing over the standard version.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

04-Nov-23 12:10 PM IST

Highlights

  • Gets dark tinted chrome exterior accents, 20-inch black wheels.
  • Gets dark microsuede seats instead of leather.
  • Gets AWD, downhill brake control, tow/snow modes as standard..

Hyundai has introduced a new Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition for the 2024 model year. Slated to join the flagship SUV's lineup, the Night Edition receives a few cosmetic tweaks along with some premium detailing over the standard version. 

 

Based on the range-topping Calligraphy trim, the Palisade Night Edition features dark tinted chrome exterior accents like the grille, badging, door moldings and bumper garnish. Other visual elemets include gloss-black lower front and rear bumpers and 20-inch black alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Palisade Night Edition swaps the Calligraphy's Nappa leather seats for exclusive dark microsuede upholstery to continue the blacked-out theme. The rest of the interior layout is shared with the Palisade Calligraphy model.

 

In terms of features, the Night Edition comes equipped standard with Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel drive system. It also gets added capability from Downhill Brake Control, TOW/SNOW drive modes and an AWD Lock feature.

 

Available now at Hyundai dealerships across the U.S., the 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition starts at $54,935 including destination charge. That represents only a $500 increase over the regular Calligraphy trim.

# Hyundai Palisade# Hyundai Motors# Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy edition# SUV
