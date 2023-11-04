2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Globally Unveiled

Hyundai has introduced a new Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition for the 2024 model year. Slated to join the flagship SUV's lineup, the Night Edition receives a few cosmetic tweaks along with some premium detailing over the standard version.

Based on the range-topping Calligraphy trim, the Palisade Night Edition features dark tinted chrome exterior accents like the grille, badging, door moldings and bumper garnish. Other visual elemets include gloss-black lower front and rear bumpers and 20-inch black alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Palisade Night Edition swaps the Calligraphy's Nappa leather seats for exclusive dark microsuede upholstery to continue the blacked-out theme. The rest of the interior layout is shared with the Palisade Calligraphy model.

In terms of features, the Night Edition comes equipped standard with Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel drive system. It also gets added capability from Downhill Brake Control, TOW/SNOW drive modes and an AWD Lock feature.

Available now at Hyundai dealerships across the U.S., the 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition starts at $54,935 including destination charge. That represents only a $500 increase over the regular Calligraphy trim.