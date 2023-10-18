Hyundai, Kia, And Genesis Vehicles Get Cross-Platform Digital Key Access
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Oct-23 07:00 PM IST
Highlights
- Users can now share digital keys for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles between iOS and Android-based smartphones.
- Some models will also offer automatic unlocking as the user approaches the vehicle.
- Currently this functionality is accessible for new Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles, with older models benefiting from software updates, while Kia has integrated this feature into the EV9.
Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its plans to partner with smartphone platform companies to extend digital access to their Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brand vehicles through the Digital Key 2 convenience feature.
With this expanded service, users will now have the capability to lock, unlock and even start compatible vehicles using select Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel devices with plans to extend it to other smartphone manufacturers in the future. Some models will also offer automatic unlocking as the user approaches the vehicle.
Also Read: Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Micro SUVs Punch It Out
To access the device-to-device sharing function, users must update their smartphone to the latest version or clear any previously registered vehicle keys and re-register the new keys.
This new functionality is accessible for all new Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles equipped with Digital Key 2. Older models with similar features can also benefit from this feature through a software update. Initially, cross-platform sharing will be available for compatible smartphones. Kia has also incorporated the Digital Key 2 feature into the EV9, enhancing car connectivity and convenience for its customers.
Also Read: Hyundai, PIF Enter Joint Venture To Establish Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Saudi Arabia
“We were the first in the automotive industry to offer Apple and Samsung’s contactless Digital Key 2 feature when we launched it on the Genesis GV60,” said Hyung Ki Ahn, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Electronics Development Center. “Through active collaboration with our partners in the smartphone industry, we will continue to enhance customer experience and security around car connectivity.”
