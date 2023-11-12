Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
12-Nov-23 06:22 PM IST
Highlights
- Amazon's global last mile fleet program in India uses 100 per cent electric vehicles for deliveries.
- The program provides comprehensive support to DSPs, including maintenance, charging, and parking for the EV.
- Amazon aims to expand its electric fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 in India and has committed to being net-zero carbon by 2040.
Amazon has introduced its fully-electric global last-mile fleet program in India. This initiative allows Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) to lease specially customised three-wheeler EVs through a fleet management company, providing them with access to environmentally friendly and secure vehicles designed exclusively for Amazon deliveries.
Also Read: Zypp Electric Aims To Expand EV Delivery Fleet to 2 Lakh Vehicles
The program not only facilitates the leasing of the EV fleet but also extends support to DSPs in terms of maintenance, charging, and parking for these vehicles. Furthermore, the vehicles are integrated with telematics and safety technology, enabling real-time monitoring of vehicle performance, driving behaviour.
“Programs like this go a long way in decarbonising the last mile delivery operations and will pave the way to encourage more innovation and adoption of such solutions. We compliment Amazon and will be proud of them as they work out an aspirational and clear roadmap for this transition and bring more vehicle segments into it,” adds Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, Adviser, NITI Aayog.
Also Read: Uno Minda and Onkyo Collaborate to Launch 3 Way Oval 400W Car Speakers
Amazon has rolled out the latest fleet of Mahindra Zor Grand three-wheeler EVs, tailored with specific enhancements to enhance the efficiency of last-mile deliveries. The Mahindra Zor Grand is designed to travel at speeds of up to 50 kmph and cover over 100 km on a single charge and is fitted with digital rear-view cameras for added safety.
Also Read: Lucid CEO Raises Concerns Over Car Manufacturers' Adoption of Tesla's Charging Standard
Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India and is expected to expand its electric fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025. In line with these efforts, the company, as part of The Climate Pledge in collaboration with Global Optimism, has also announced a $10 million (Rs. 83,30,35,000) contribution to C40 Cities' initiative, Laneshift, aimed at reshaping zero-emission freight shipping in major cities across Latin America and India which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.
Abhinav Singh, VP of operations, Amazon India, "We are committed to be net-zero carbon by 2040, and decarbonising our delivery network is an important part of getting us to that goal. By launching the last mile fleet programme with an all-electric fleet in India, we help our delivery service partners decarbonise with us. We’re delighted that India is the first country where we are able to do this.”
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team
4 hours ago
The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.
6 hours ago
The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India
8 hours ago
Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season
The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA
The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.
Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.
1 day ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
3 days ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
5 days ago
KG Mobility signs an agreement with BYD to develop electric and hybrid vehicles, including a Korea battery plant and joint work on next-gen hybrid systems
6 days ago
Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years
8 days ago
Tata Motors is set to move into a new segment altogether with its ‘Avinya’ range of electric vehicles, which will utilise Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture.
10 days ago
TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.