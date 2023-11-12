Login

Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India

Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

12-Nov-23 06:22 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Amazon's global last mile fleet program in India uses 100 per cent electric vehicles for deliveries.
  • The program provides comprehensive support to DSPs, including maintenance, charging, and parking for the EV.
  • Amazon aims to expand its electric fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 in India and has committed to being net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon has introduced its fully-electric global last-mile fleet program in India. This initiative allows Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) to lease specially customised three-wheeler EVs through a fleet management company, providing them with access to environmentally friendly and secure vehicles designed exclusively for Amazon deliveries.

 

The program not only facilitates the leasing of the EV fleet but also extends support to DSPs in terms of maintenance, charging, and parking for these vehicles. Furthermore, the vehicles are integrated with telematics and safety technology, enabling real-time monitoring of vehicle performance, driving behaviour.

“Programs like this go a long way in decarbonising the last mile delivery operations and will pave the way to encourage more innovation and adoption of such solutions. We compliment Amazon and will be proud of them as they work out an aspirational and clear roadmap for this transition and bring more vehicle segments into it,” adds Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, Adviser, NITI Aayog.

 

Amazon has rolled out the latest fleet of Mahindra Zor Grand three-wheeler EVs, tailored with specific enhancements to enhance the efficiency of last-mile deliveries. The Mahindra Zor Grand is designed to travel at speeds of up to 50 kmph and cover over 100 km on a single charge and is fitted with digital rear-view cameras for added safety.

 

Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India and is expected to expand its electric fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025. In line with these efforts, the company, as part of The Climate Pledge in collaboration with Global Optimism, has also announced a $10 million (Rs. 83,30,35,000) contribution to C40 Cities' initiative, Laneshift, aimed at reshaping zero-emission freight shipping in major cities across Latin America and India which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.

 

Abhinav Singh, VP of operations, Amazon India, "We are committed to be net-zero carbon by 2040, and decarbonising our delivery network is an important part of getting us to that goal. By launching the last mile fleet programme with an all-electric fleet in India, we help our delivery service partners decarbonise with us. We’re delighted that India is the first country where we are able to do this.”

 

