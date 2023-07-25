Uno Minda and Onkyo Collaborate to Launch 3 Way Oval 400W Car Speakers

Uno Minda Ltd. has launched the 3 Way Oval 400W Max Power Car Speakers. These speakers were developed in collaboration with Onkyo, a Japanese sound technology company.

These speakers feature polypropylene cone woofers, powerful heavy magnets, and a 100% copper coil, which contributes to a deeper bass, improved transient response, and resistance to moisture and temperature changes. The design integration of the speakers ensures easy installation and dustproofing, which makes the speakers capable of withstanding vibrations and shocks while driving on rough terrain.



Priced at Rs 4990 and backed by a 1-year warranty, the Speakers are available online and offline in retail stores, including platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

On the launch, Karna Markan, Sales & Distribution Head – Accessories, Aftermarket

Division, Uno Minda Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to officially launch the 3 Way Oval

400W - Max Power speakers. These speakers, like all Uno Minda models, feature

Onkyo's cutting-edge audio technology delivers uncompressed audio quality at an

affordable price point, so our customers do not have to settle for less. And whether

one prefers booming bass or soothing melodies, they deliver precise, deep, and

immersive sound, allowing listeners to pump up the music volume to feel every beat

and melody. As a leading brand in automotive components, we are conscious of

our role in driving the country’s growth. So, we are pleased to inform you that these

advanced/ new-age car speakers are produced in state-of-the-art manufacturing

facilities in India, ensuring the highest levels of quality control and manufacturing

standards to deliver the best to Indian audiophiles at an affordable price. ”



