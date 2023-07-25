Uno Minda and Onkyo Collaborate to Launch 3 Way Oval 400W Car Speakers
- These speakers have a universal compatibility design that synchronises with any car's audio system.
- The speakers are available on online and offline retail stores, including platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.
- These speakers have deeper bass, improved transient response, and resistance to moisture and temperature changes
Uno Minda Ltd. has launched the 3 Way Oval 400W Max Power Car Speakers. These speakers were developed in collaboration with Onkyo, a Japanese sound technology company.
These speakers feature polypropylene cone woofers, powerful heavy magnets, and a 100% copper coil, which contributes to a deeper bass, improved transient response, and resistance to moisture and temperature changes. The design integration of the speakers ensures easy installation and dustproofing, which makes the speakers capable of withstanding vibrations and shocks while driving on rough terrain.
Priced at Rs 4990 and backed by a 1-year warranty, the Speakers are available online and offline in retail stores, including platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.
On the launch, Karna Markan, Sales & Distribution Head – Accessories, Aftermarket
Division, Uno Minda Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to officially launch the 3 Way Oval
400W - Max Power speakers. These speakers, like all Uno Minda models, feature
Onkyo's cutting-edge audio technology delivers uncompressed audio quality at an
affordable price point, so our customers do not have to settle for less. And whether
one prefers booming bass or soothing melodies, they deliver precise, deep, and
immersive sound, allowing listeners to pump up the music volume to feel every beat
and melody. As a leading brand in automotive components, we are conscious of
our role in driving the country’s growth. So, we are pleased to inform you that these
advanced/ new-age car speakers are produced in state-of-the-art manufacturing
facilities in India, ensuring the highest levels of quality control and manufacturing
standards to deliver the best to Indian audiophiles at an affordable price. ”