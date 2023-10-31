Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety

Uno Minda, a renowned supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to automakers, has launched a new range of side stand sensors and switches to enhance motorcycle safety. Priced at just Rs 172, these innovative devices aim to prevent accidents caused by forgetting to retract the side stand when riding.

The side stand sensors and switches by Uno Minda utilise advanced magnetic sensor technology. These sensors are designed to ensure that riders don't inadvertently drive away with their side stands still deployed. The consequences of driving with the side stand down can lead to crashes, and Uno Minda's solution aims to eliminate this risk.

What sets these sensors apart is their mechanism that disengages the engine circuit unit when the side stand is in an unsafe position. This ensures that the rider cannot accidentally power up the motorcycle with the side stand down. To provide real-time feedback to the rider, the sensors are equipped with an LED light indicator on the instrument console. This indicator lights up when the side stand is in an unfavourable position, alerting the rider while the vehicle is in motion.

Uno Minda has taken safety seriously with rigorous testing of these sensors. They have been subjected to extensive testing, enduring up to 3 lakh cycles, to guarantee longevity and reliability under various weather conditions. This ensures that the product can withstand the challenges of India's diverse terrains and unpredictable weather.

Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain at Uno Minda, emphasised the importance of these sensors, especially on India's rocky trails. He mentioned, "We know that bikes generally come with a pre-installed side stand sensor. Uno Minda side stand sensors have been manufactured to cater to the durability requirements on India's rocky trails."

In India, failing to retract the sidestand is a common cause of motorcycle accidents, often resulting in serious injuries and even fatalities. Uno Minda's new range of side stand sensors addresses this crucial safety issue by preventing the engine from starting when the side stand is not in the correct position.

These side stand sensors and switches can be a valuable accessory, especially for older bikes that lack this modern safety feature. They are available at leading online and offline retail stores, with prices starting at just INR 172. To further assure customer satisfaction, Uno Minda offers a generous 2-year warranty from the manufacturing date on these life-saving products.