TVS' New Safety Device Will Alert Riders, Pedestrians About Open Manholes In The Monsoon

TVS, in association with the BMC, has deployed a new manhole cover across locations in Mumbai that helps road users steer clear of open manholes on flooded streets.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Jul-23 08:00 AM IST
  • Device installed in manholes functions on buoyancy principles
  • Alerts bikers and pedestrians of open manholes to avoid at all costs
  • Post the initial rollout in Mumbai, project is being implemented in multiple Indian cities

TVS Motor Company has introduced the ‘Responsible Manhole Cover’ initiative in a bid to enhance road safety during the monsoon in Indian cities. TVS joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install its specialised manhole cover across locations in Mumbai. The cover acts as a device that alerts bikers or pedestrians about open manholes and helps them steer away from it. TVS is working on implementing this cover in other cities, starting with phase 2 in Bangalore and five other municipalities. 
 

Flooding in Indian cities is common during the monsoon months. This leads to manhole covers being opened to allow the water to be drained, or in many cases, manhole covers are even stolen. Open manholes are not visible when streets are waterlogged, posing a grave danger to those riding two-wheelers as well as to pedestrians.


The purpose-built manhole cover is a device that utilises the principle of buoyancy. TVS says its manufacturing cost is minimal, and it doesn’t require any motors to function. The device has been installed in manholes across flood-prone areas of Mumbai and is activated when the road is flooded.

 

The device floats upwards and can reach up to 5 ft above the manhole opening

 

Buoyancy enables the device to float upwards, which can rise to 5 ft above the manhole opening. Upon activation, a loud buzzer and flashing LED light alert road users about the open manhole. The devices also notify municipal officers in real-time via an app of when and where a manhole cover has been opened, and for how long it has remained open. The app pinpoints the location, and the municipality can replace the manhole cover. 

 

TVS has also publicly shared the specifications of the device, for any municipality in any country to adopt the technology and manufacture it themselves.

