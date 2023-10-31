Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
By Carandbike Team
5 mins read
31-Oct-23 05:39 PM IST
Highlights
- Here's our list of best electric scooters on sale in India
- The newest and most expensive is the TVS X
- The Bajaj Chetak is the most affordable model in this list
Electric two-wheelers are not only becoming mainstream, but they are now being preferred too, at least in metro cities. With new electric two-wheeler launches almost every month, we list out the best electric scooters that you can buy in India today.
TVS X
The TVS X is India’s latest and most expensive electric scooter right now, priced at Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The X has been developed from the ground up at TVS Motor’s R&D facility, claiming segment leading vehicle dynamics, performance, software, and features. It gets a 4.4 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor which is ram air cooled and produces peak power of 11 kW (approximately 14.75 bhp), and continuous power output of 7 kW (9.38 bhp). Peak torque is rated at 40 Nm and claimed acceleration from 0-40 kmph is in just 2.6 seconds with a claimed maximum speed of 105 kmph. The X has a claimed IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) range of 140 km on a single charge, and the Smart X Home rapid charger is claimed to deliver 0-50 per cent charging in just 50 minutes. The TVS X gets a 10.25-inch TFT console loaded to the gills with customisable options, apart from all the required features you can think of from a contemporary electric scooter. Bluetooth connectivity with music playback and built-in navigation system through the NavPro system are a given. And when the X is stationary, you can also access entertainment like playing games and watching games on the console, using the PlayTech entertainment system. There’s cruise control, hill-hold, as well as reverse assist on the X.
Also Read: TVS X Review
Ather 450X
Ather Energy launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter earlier this year, and the version introduced some important updates. It now gets a 3.7 kWh battery which is good enough for a true range of 105 km per charge. Both variants of Ather’s scooter are identical in a mechanical sense. The base 450X employs the same 3.7 kWh battery as the 450X Pro Pack. As a result, it also offers the same, ARAI-certified range of up to 146 kilometres (real-world range of up to 105 km). Even the base 450X’s peak motor output remains the same at 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) and 26 Nm of torque and indicated top speed (90 kmph) as well as the 0-40 kmph acceleration time (3.3 seconds) are also identical to the top-spec 450X Pro Pack’s. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh while the 450X Pro is priced at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Ather 450X Gen 3 Review
Ola S1 Pro Gen 2
The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 was launched a few months ago and at Rs. 1.47 lakh, it is Ola’s most expensive scooter on sale. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 4 kWh, but the pack itself has been redesigned, with a 33 per cent reduction in parts. Claimed certified range is of up to 195 kilometres. Ola pegs true range at up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode, and up to 143 kilometres in Normal mode. The S1 Pro now employs a new motor that Ola says it has designed in-house. With continuous output rated at 5 kW and peak output rated at 11 kW, the Gen 2 model is now the most powerful electric scooter on sale in India. The 0-60 kmph time is 5.3 seconds and the top speed is 120 kmph.
Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 First Look
River Indie
The River Indie is more of a workhorse kind of an electric scooter. It gets a nice, funky design which is very likeable and gets a decent list of features as well. The River Indie electric scooter comes with a 4 kWh battery that powers the electric motor to produce around 9 bhp (6.7 kW) and 26 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets three riding modes – Eco, Ride, and Rush, and can offer a maximum speed of 90 kmph, while the 0-40 kmph sprint will take around 4 seconds. The scooter has a claimed range of 120 km. It is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and yet to be launched in other cities of the country.
Also Read: River Indie Review
Bajaj Chetak
The Bajaj Chetak is the oldest scooter in this list, launched in 2020. It has a nice retro look and is built solidly. The centre-piece on the Chetak is the circular negative LCD display which shows a decent bit of info but is not the easiest to read, especially in bright daylight. It gets a decent set of features as well. The Chetak gets a 2.884 kWh battery and 3.8 kW of max power along with peak torque of 20 Nm. The scooter has a maximum range of 108 km, which is perhaps the lowest in this list and a top speed of 63 kmph. It has a charging time of four hours. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), which makes it affordable.
Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Prices Currently Slashed To Rs. 1.15 Lakh
Hero Vida V1
The new Vida V1 electric scooter was offered in two variants - V1 Plus and V1 Pro, at the time of its launch. But currently, only the Vida V1 Pro seems to be on sale. The Vida V1 Pro has an on-road price of Rs. 1.55 lakh, with ex-showroom, Delhi price being 1.26 lakh. The V1 Pro comes equipped with a 3.94 kWh battery which is removable, a claimed range of 110 km and a top speed of 80 kmph. The peak power is 6 kW and continuous power is 3.9 kW. Peak torque output is 25 Nm. In terms of features, it includes a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console, four riding modes, smartphone connectivity and a reverse mode.
Also Read: Hero Vida V1 First Ride Review
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ola Electric Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14077 second ago
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
-13132 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
-13130 second ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
-12094 second ago
The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.
-10406 second ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
-4530 second ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
-373 second ago
Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
19 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
46 minutes ago
Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.
2 hours ago
Ultraviolette will make its international debut at EICMA 2023 and will also showcase its high-end electric performance motorcycle platforms.
19 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
1 day ago
The TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India. We got a chance to spend some time with it at TVS’ test track in Hosur, Here’s what we have to say about it
2 days ago
The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show
2 days ago
Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.
3 days ago
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like