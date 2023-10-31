Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India

Electric two-wheelers are not only becoming mainstream, but they are now being preferred too, at least in metro cities. With new electric two-wheeler launches almost every month, we list out the best electric scooters that you can buy in India today.

TVS X

The TVS X is India’s latest and most expensive electric scooter right now, priced at Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The X has been developed from the ground up at TVS Motor’s R&D facility, claiming segment leading vehicle dynamics, performance, software, and features. It gets a 4.4 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor which is ram air cooled and produces peak power of 11 kW (approximately 14.75 bhp), and continuous power output of 7 kW (9.38 bhp). Peak torque is rated at 40 Nm and claimed acceleration from 0-40 kmph is in just 2.6 seconds with a claimed maximum speed of 105 kmph. The X has a claimed IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) range of 140 km on a single charge, and the Smart X Home rapid charger is claimed to deliver 0-50 per cent charging in just 50 minutes. The TVS X gets a 10.25-inch TFT console loaded to the gills with customisable options, apart from all the required features you can think of from a contemporary electric scooter. Bluetooth connectivity with music playback and built-in navigation system through the NavPro system are a given. And when the X is stationary, you can also access entertainment like playing games and watching games on the console, using the PlayTech entertainment system. There’s cruise control, hill-hold, as well as reverse assist on the X.

Ather 450X

Ather Energy launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter earlier this year, and the version introduced some important updates. It now gets a 3.7 kWh battery which is good enough for a true range of 105 km per charge. Both variants of Ather’s scooter are identical in a mechanical sense. The base 450X employs the same 3.7 kWh battery as the 450X Pro Pack. As a result, it also offers the same, ARAI-certified range of up to 146 kilometres (real-world range of up to 105 km). Even the base 450X’s peak motor output remains the same at 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) and 26 Nm of torque and indicated top speed (90 kmph) as well as the 0-40 kmph acceleration time (3.3 seconds) are also identical to the top-spec 450X Pro Pack’s. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh while the 450X Pro is priced at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 was launched a few months ago and at Rs. 1.47 lakh, it is Ola’s most expensive scooter on sale. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 4 kWh, but the pack itself has been redesigned, with a 33 per cent reduction in parts. Claimed certified range is of up to 195 kilometres. Ola pegs true range at up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode, and up to 143 kilometres in Normal mode. The S1 Pro now employs a new motor that Ola says it has designed in-house. With continuous output rated at 5 kW and peak output rated at 11 kW, the Gen 2 model is now the most powerful electric scooter on sale in India. The 0-60 kmph time is 5.3 seconds and the top speed is 120 kmph.

River Indie

The River Indie is more of a workhorse kind of an electric scooter. It gets a nice, funky design which is very likeable and gets a decent list of features as well. The River Indie electric scooter comes with a 4 kWh battery that powers the electric motor to produce around 9 bhp (6.7 kW) and 26 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets three riding modes – Eco, Ride, and Rush, and can offer a maximum speed of 90 kmph, while the 0-40 kmph sprint will take around 4 seconds. The scooter has a claimed range of 120 km. It is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and yet to be launched in other cities of the country.

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak is the oldest scooter in this list, launched in 2020. It has a nice retro look and is built solidly. The centre-piece on the Chetak is the circular negative LCD display which shows a decent bit of info but is not the easiest to read, especially in bright daylight. It gets a decent set of features as well. The Chetak gets a 2.884 kWh battery and 3.8 kW of max power along with peak torque of 20 Nm. The scooter has a maximum range of 108 km, which is perhaps the lowest in this list and a top speed of 63 kmph. It has a charging time of four hours. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), which makes it affordable.

Hero Vida V1

The new Vida V1 electric scooter was offered in two variants - V1 Plus and V1 Pro, at the time of its launch. But currently, only the Vida V1 Pro seems to be on sale. The Vida V1 Pro has an on-road price of Rs. 1.55 lakh, with ex-showroom, Delhi price being 1.26 lakh. The V1 Pro comes equipped with a 3.94 kWh battery which is removable, a claimed range of 110 km and a top speed of 80 kmph. The peak power is 6 kW and continuous power is 3.9 kW. Peak torque output is 25 Nm. In terms of features, it includes a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console, four riding modes, smartphone connectivity and a reverse mode.