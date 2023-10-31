Login

Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India

We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

31-Oct-23 05:39 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Here's our list of best electric scooters on sale in India
  • The newest and most expensive is the TVS X
  • The Bajaj Chetak is the most affordable model in this list

Electric two-wheelers are not only becoming mainstream, but they are now being preferred too, at least in metro cities. With new electric two-wheeler launches almost every month, we list out the best electric scooters that you can buy in India today. 

 

TVS X

The TVS X is India’s latest and most expensive electric scooter right now, priced at Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The X has been developed from the ground up at TVS Motor’s R&D facility, claiming segment leading vehicle dynamics, performance, software, and features. It gets a 4.4 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor which is ram air cooled and produces peak power of 11 kW (approximately 14.75 bhp), and continuous power output of 7 kW (9.38 bhp). Peak torque is rated at 40 Nm and claimed acceleration from 0-40 kmph is in just 2.6 seconds with a claimed maximum speed of 105 kmph. The X has a claimed IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) range of 140 km on a single charge, and the Smart X Home rapid charger is claimed to deliver 0-50 per cent charging in just 50 minutes. The TVS X gets a 10.25-inch TFT console loaded to the gills with customisable options, apart from all the required features you can think of from a contemporary electric scooter. Bluetooth connectivity with music playback and built-in navigation system through the NavPro system are a given. And when the X is stationary, you can also access entertainment like playing games and watching games on the console, using the PlayTech entertainment system. There’s cruise control, hill-hold, as well as reverse assist on the X.

 

Also Read: TVS X Review

 

Ather 450X

Ather Energy launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter earlier this year, and the version introduced some important updates. It now gets a 3.7 kWh battery which is good enough for a true range of 105 km per charge. Both variants of Ather’s scooter are identical in a mechanical sense. The base 450X employs the same 3.7 kWh battery as the 450X Pro Pack. As a result, it also offers the same, ARAI-certified range of up to 146 kilometres (real-world range of up to 105 km). Even the base 450X’s peak motor output remains the same at 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) and 26 Nm of torque and indicated top speed (90 kmph) as well as the 0-40 kmph acceleration time (3.3 seconds) are also identical to the top-spec 450X Pro Pack’s. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh while the 450X Pro is priced at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Ather 450X Gen 3 Review

 

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 was launched a few months ago and at Rs. 1.47 lakh, it is Ola’s most expensive scooter on sale. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 4 kWh, but the pack itself has been redesigned, with a 33 per cent reduction in parts. Claimed certified range is of up to 195 kilometres. Ola pegs true range at up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode, and up to 143 kilometres in Normal mode. The S1 Pro now employs a new motor that Ola says it has designed in-house. With continuous output rated at 5 kW and peak output rated at 11 kW, the Gen 2 model is now the most powerful electric scooter on sale in India. The 0-60 kmph time is 5.3 seconds and the top speed is 120 kmph.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 First Look

 

River Indie

The River Indie is more of a workhorse kind of an electric scooter. It gets a nice, funky design which is very likeable and gets a decent list of features as well. The River Indie electric scooter comes with a 4 kWh battery that powers the electric motor to produce around 9 bhp (6.7 kW) and 26 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets three riding modes – Eco, Ride, and Rush, and can offer a maximum speed of 90 kmph, while the 0-40 kmph sprint will take around 4 seconds. The scooter has a claimed range of 120 km. It is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and yet to be launched in other cities of the country. 

 

Also Read: River Indie Review

 

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak is the oldest scooter in this list, launched in 2020. It has a nice retro look and is built solidly. The centre-piece on the Chetak is the circular negative LCD display which shows a decent bit of info but is not the easiest to read, especially in bright daylight. It gets a decent set of features as well. The Chetak gets a 2.884 kWh battery and 3.8 kW of max power along with peak torque of 20 Nm. The scooter has a maximum range of 108 km, which is perhaps the lowest in this list and a top speed of 63 kmph. It has a charging time of four hours. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), which makes it affordable.  

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Prices Currently Slashed To Rs. 1.15 Lakh

 

Hero Vida V1 

The new Vida V1 electric scooter was offered in two variants - V1 Plus and V1 Pro, at the time of its launch. But currently, only the Vida V1 Pro seems to be on sale. The Vida V1 Pro has an on-road price of Rs. 1.55 lakh, with ex-showroom, Delhi price being 1.26 lakh.  The V1 Pro comes equipped with a 3.94 kWh battery which is removable, a claimed range of 110 km and a top speed of 80 kmph. The peak power is 6 kW and continuous power is 3.9 kW. Peak torque output is 25 Nm. In terms of features, it includes a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console, four riding modes, smartphone connectivity and a reverse mode. 

 

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 First Ride Review

# electric scooters# EVs# electric two-wheelers# Scooters# Ola S1 Pro# TVS X# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Hero Vida V1 Pro# Ather 450X
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Models

Ola Electric S1
Ola Electric S1

₹ 99,999

Ola Electric S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X

₹ 79,999 - 99,999

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14077 second ago

The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.

Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-13132 second ago

An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.

Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-13130 second ago

The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer

Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12094 second ago

The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.

Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10406 second ago

Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices

Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4530 second ago

The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process

Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-373 second ago

Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 minutes ago

This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020

Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

46 minutes ago

Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.

Ultraviolette All Set To Make Its International Debut At EICMA 2023
Ultraviolette All Set To Make Its International Debut At EICMA 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ultraviolette will make its international debut at EICMA 2023 and will also showcase its high-end electric performance motorcycle platforms.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 minutes ago

This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020

TVS X First Ride: TVS’ Flagship Electric Scooter Ridden
TVS X First Ride: TVS’ Flagship Electric Scooter Ridden
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India. We got a chance to spend some time with it at TVS’ test track in Hosur, Here’s what we have to say about it

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.

Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved