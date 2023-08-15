Login

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 First Look: Flagship E-Scooter Gets Lighter And More Powerful

Shifting to the reworked ‘Gen 2’ platform, the revamped Ola S1 Pro is now India’s most powerful electric scooter.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Aug-23 02:00 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 drops single-sided front suspension for conventional telescopic fork.
  • Gains pace rapidly thanks to increased peak motor output of 11 kW.
  • Lower weight has helped improve acceleration times and top speed.

Since its debut in 2021, the Ola S1 Pro has easily been one of the most widely talked-about two-wheelers in India, but it hasn’t always been in the headlines for the right reasons. Still, there is no downplaying the significance of the S1 Pro – and the S1 line-up in general – in helping electric scooters go mainstream in the country. With the S1 portfolio, Ola has pushed rivals aside to climb to the top of electric two-wheeler sales charts, and now holds over 40 per cent market share. However, the start-up seems to have realised that to consolidate and build on this early momentum, it needs its flagship product to be stronger than it has been so far. And so, almost exactly two years on from the debut of the original, here is the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Launched At Rs 1.47 Lakh; Promises Higher Range And More Power

 

 

It’s clear that Ola saw no point in tinkering with the design and styling of the scooter, which remains pretty much the same as before. The signature Ola LED headlight, too, remains untouched. However, it’s when you look at the mechanicals that you realise how significant an update this is.

 

Kerb weight drops from 121 kg to 116 kg.

 

Having faced intense scrutiny after customers reported failures, the single-sided front suspension has been done away with. In its place comes a conventional telescopic fork, and while the rear monoshock has been retained, it is now offset to the right. Also new is the double-sided swingarm, in place of the single-sided version seen on the original. The changes do take away from some of the visual slickness of the scooter, but it still looks smart on the whole.

 

Telescopic fork replaces single-sided front suspension; note new 5-spoke wheel design.

 

The units showcased were pre-production models, so it’s best to reserve comment on overall quality and fit-and-finish levels for now. There are no changes to the connectivity and entertainment features of the scooter, and it retains the 7.0-inch touchscreen system, which we didn’t have enough time to fully explore during our first meeting with the S1 Pro Gen 2.

 

Flat floorboard can carry loads of up to 150 kg, says Ola.

 

As part of the transition to the upgraded ‘Gen 2’ platform, the S1 Pro’s frame is said to utilise 14 per cent fewer parts. The spine-like protrusion in the floorboard has been eliminated, so you now get a flat floorboard, and it can sustain loads of up to 150 kg, as per the start-up. The pillion grab handle is now a single-piece unit (unlike the split handle seen on the S1 Pro previously) and feels sturdier. Also new are the open pockets carved into the back of the front apron, which you can use to store your phone and other odds and ends. Underseat storage, meanwhile, has dropped marginally to 34 litres, but it’s still sizeable and well-shaped.

 

Seat height is 805 mm, so shorter riders will find themselves tip-toeing around often.

 

Another major change comes with the revised powertrain. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 4 kWh, but the pack itself has been redesigned, with a 33 per cent reduction in parts. Ola also promises increased thermal efficiency and an improved BMS, which, coupled with the overall weight reduction (from 121 kg to 116 kg), results in a higher certified range of up to 195 kilometres. Ola pegs true range at up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode, and up to 143 kilometres in Normal mode, both of which are claims we’ll need to test at a later date.

 

The S1 Pro now employs a new motor that Ola says it has designed in-house. With continuous output rated at 5 kW and peak output rated at 11 kW, the Gen 2 model is now the most powerful electric scooter on sale in India. Coupled with the drop in scooter weight, the more potent motor has helped cut 0-40 kmph acceleration time to 2.6 seconds, 0-60 kmph time to 4.3 seconds, and increased top speed by a touch to 120 kmph.

 

I had the chance to take the Gen 2 for a short ride around the Ola Futurefactory. I had only a few minutes of actual seat time, which I used to subject the revamped S1 to a series of full-bore acceleration runs. Slotting it into Hyper mode, I was able to get up to 80 kmph rapidly, and repeatedly, on an open stretch right outside the factory. The S1 Pro scurries off the line and feels pretty quick, even by electric scooter standards. That said, we’ll need to spend more time with the scooter to better understand how the mechanical changes have impacted the overall riding dynamics.

 

At Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the upgraded S1 Pro is Ola Electric's priciest offering, but the Gen 2 is only about Rs 8,500 more expensive than the outgoing version. And, it must be noted that the equivalent Ather 450X Pro (with the 3.7 kWh battery) costs roughly Rs 20,000 more.

# Ola Electric# Ola S1 Pro electric scooter# Ola S1 Pro

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Ola Electric S1
Ola Electric S1

₹ 99,999

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 First Look: Flagship E-Scooter Gets Lighter And More Powerful
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn