Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 First Look: Flagship E-Scooter Gets Lighter And More Powerful

Since its debut in 2021, the Ola S1 Pro has easily been one of the most widely talked-about two-wheelers in India, but it hasn’t always been in the headlines for the right reasons. Still, there is no downplaying the significance of the S1 Pro – and the S1 line-up in general – in helping electric scooters go mainstream in the country. With the S1 portfolio, Ola has pushed rivals aside to climb to the top of electric two-wheeler sales charts, and now holds over 40 per cent market share. However, the start-up seems to have realised that to consolidate and build on this early momentum, it needs its flagship product to be stronger than it has been so far. And so, almost exactly two years on from the debut of the original, here is the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2.

It’s clear that Ola saw no point in tinkering with the design and styling of the scooter, which remains pretty much the same as before. The signature Ola LED headlight, too, remains untouched. However, it’s when you look at the mechanicals that you realise how significant an update this is.

Kerb weight drops from 121 kg to 116 kg.

Having faced intense scrutiny after customers reported failures, the single-sided front suspension has been done away with. In its place comes a conventional telescopic fork, and while the rear monoshock has been retained, it is now offset to the right. Also new is the double-sided swingarm, in place of the single-sided version seen on the original. The changes do take away from some of the visual slickness of the scooter, but it still looks smart on the whole.

Telescopic fork replaces single-sided front suspension; note new 5-spoke wheel design.

The units showcased were pre-production models, so it’s best to reserve comment on overall quality and fit-and-finish levels for now. There are no changes to the connectivity and entertainment features of the scooter, and it retains the 7.0-inch touchscreen system, which we didn’t have enough time to fully explore during our first meeting with the S1 Pro Gen 2.

Flat floorboard can carry loads of up to 150 kg, says Ola.

As part of the transition to the upgraded ‘Gen 2’ platform, the S1 Pro’s frame is said to utilise 14 per cent fewer parts. The spine-like protrusion in the floorboard has been eliminated, so you now get a flat floorboard, and it can sustain loads of up to 150 kg, as per the start-up. The pillion grab handle is now a single-piece unit (unlike the split handle seen on the S1 Pro previously) and feels sturdier. Also new are the open pockets carved into the back of the front apron, which you can use to store your phone and other odds and ends. Underseat storage, meanwhile, has dropped marginally to 34 litres, but it’s still sizeable and well-shaped.

Seat height is 805 mm, so shorter riders will find themselves tip-toeing around often.

Another major change comes with the revised powertrain. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 4 kWh, but the pack itself has been redesigned, with a 33 per cent reduction in parts. Ola also promises increased thermal efficiency and an improved BMS, which, coupled with the overall weight reduction (from 121 kg to 116 kg), results in a higher certified range of up to 195 kilometres. Ola pegs true range at up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode, and up to 143 kilometres in Normal mode, both of which are claims we’ll need to test at a later date.

The S1 Pro now employs a new motor that Ola says it has designed in-house. With continuous output rated at 5 kW and peak output rated at 11 kW, the Gen 2 model is now the most powerful electric scooter on sale in India. Coupled with the drop in scooter weight, the more potent motor has helped cut 0-40 kmph acceleration time to 2.6 seconds, 0-60 kmph time to 4.3 seconds, and increased top speed by a touch to 120 kmph.

I had the chance to take the Gen 2 for a short ride around the Ola Futurefactory. I had only a few minutes of actual seat time, which I used to subject the revamped S1 to a series of full-bore acceleration runs. Slotting it into Hyper mode, I was able to get up to 80 kmph rapidly, and repeatedly, on an open stretch right outside the factory. The S1 Pro scurries off the line and feels pretty quick, even by electric scooter standards. That said, we’ll need to spend more time with the scooter to better understand how the mechanical changes have impacted the overall riding dynamics.

At Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the upgraded S1 Pro is Ola Electric's priciest offering, but the Gen 2 is only about Rs 8,500 more expensive than the outgoing version. And, it must be noted that the equivalent Ather 450X Pro (with the 3.7 kWh battery) costs roughly Rs 20,000 more.