Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Launched At Rs 1.47 Lakh; Promises Higher Range And More Power

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ola Electric has launched the revamped S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter on India’s 77th Independence Day. The S1 Pro, which has been around for a couple of years now, has undergone extensive mechanical changes, and is now priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy).

Also Read: Ola S1 Air First Ride Review: A Different Approach To Affordable Electric Mobility

Based on the start-up’s Gen 2 platform, the updated S1 Pro benefits from a lighter frame and a redesigned battery pack. Kerb weight is down to 116 kg as a result of the weight-saving measures, and increased battery efficiency has seen certified range shoot up to 195 kilometres (from 181 kilometres previously). True range is also up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode, and 143 kilometres in Normal mode.

Also new is the telescopic fork, which replaces the single-sided front suspension that was mired in controversy and was ‘recalled’ for replacement after reports of failure. Ola has fitted a double-sided swingarm to the scooter.

The scooter now uses an in-house designed and developed motor, which, with its 11 kW of peak output, makes the S1 Pro Gen 2 the most powerful electric scooter on sale in India.

As before, the S1 Pro continues with its 7.0-inch touchscreen system, that incorporates a variety of features including navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and can accept over-the-air updates.