Ola S1 X Launched At An Introductory Price of Rs 79,999

Available in three variants, the 2 kWh variant is the most accessible of the bunch
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

15-Aug-23 01:22 PM IST

Highlights

  • Introductory prices range from Rs 79,999 to Rs 99,999(ex-showroom).
  • Features same hub motor setup as the S1 Air.
  • Features a top speed of 90 kmph

Ola Electric has launched its most affordable offering yet, the S1 X at introductory prices of Rs 79,999 to Rs 99,999. Launched in three variants, the 2 kWh variant, priced at Rs 79,999, will be the most accessible of the bunch. Other variants include the standard S1 X (priced at Rs 89,999), and the top-of-the-line S1 X Plus (priced at Rs 99,999). Deliveries for the S1 X Plus will commence in September, while it will only start for the other two variants in December. The scooter’s introductory prices will only be available till August 21, after which the brand will scale up the prices by Rs 10,000 for each variant.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Launched At Rs 1.47 Lakh; Promises Higher Range And More Power

 

The electric scooter is built on an all-new Ola's new 'Gen 2' e-scooter platform. Visually, the scooter looks like a more barebones version of the S1 Air, with a redesigned headlamp, handlebar and new round mirrors. The scooter gets a flat floorboard and is offered in a range of two-tone colour schemes. In terms of features, the S1 X features an LCD screen and doesn't get a TFT touchscreen display like the other electric scooters in Ola's lineup. Coming to its cycle parts, the electric scooter gets a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers mounted to a double-sided swingarm at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes at both ends. 

 

 

The S1 X features the same hub motor setup as the S1 Air which has a continuous output of  2.7 kW and peak output of 4.5 kW. The electric scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and features a top speed of 90 kmph. 

 

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more)

# Ola S1# Ola S1 X# Ola Electric

