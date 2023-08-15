Ola Electric Showcases Four New Electric Motorcycle Concepts

With the buzz of Ola Electric working on an electric motorcycle has been going around for a while now, the company has made a big announcement on Independence Day by showcasing not just one but four concept electric motorcycles. Following a futuristic design language, the concept bikes have been christened as Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster and Diamondhead.

The company hasn’t revealed any specs of the concept motorcycles yet, however, the brand’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal did mention that the performance of the vehicles will be higher than the current electric motorcycles in the market. He also mentioned that while the concept bikes are currently in the prototype stage, the production versions of the same will be ready by next year in a phased manner. That said, the following are the details of the new concept electric motorcycles from Ola Electric.





Ola Cruiser:

As the name suggests, this concept follows a low-slung stance typical to the cruiser class of motorcycles. The bike features smooth-flowing lines that run across the length of the motorcycle. The front sports a hexagonal housing that packs the LED headlamp and DRL followed by a tall one-piece handlebar with a digital instrument console in the centre. The bike’s ‘fuel tank’ area is a long hump shape that flows towards the single saddle before finishing with a petite tail section with a LED running brake lamp. The Cruiser is suspended by an upside-down fork setup with twin-disc brakes at the front, while the rear features a proarm with monoshock and a single-disc brake. The bike rides on an 18-17 inch wheel setup with a chain drive for the final drive output.





Ola Adventure:

For adventure aficionados, the second concept showcased was the Adventure. While maintaining the silhouette of an adventure motorcycle, the concept sports sharp edgy lines that form the bike’s design. Starting from the front, the bike had a tall front end with a cluster of LED light pods with a vertical LED DRL, flanked by a tall windscreen above. The handlebar is a flat wide one-piece bar, complete with knuckle protectors and tall mirror stocks. It features a similar digital screen for the instrument console. Coming to the profile, the Adventure gets a tall saddle with good ground clearance for riding on rough terrains. The tail section is minimalistic with a large luggage rack at the back with saddle stays on either side.

The powertrain is centrally located, with a crash guard on either side of the fairing for protection. The Adventure is suspended by upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both long travel. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres. For braking, it features a single disc at both ends.





Ola Roadster:

Designed mainly for street use, the Roadster follows a minimalistic approach while being futuristic at the same time. It features a petite front end with a small windscreen and an LED strip for the headlamp. It is franked by body extensions on either side of the fuel tank area. The turn indicators are positioned on the extensions. The saddle on the Roadster is unique as it starts just after the steering stock with a split-seat design. The rear subframe is bolt-on and is made from machined aluminium with a polished finish. It gets tall clip-ons and mid-rear-positioned foot pegs for a comfortable yet sporty riding stance.



Coming to the cycle parts, the Roadster is suspended by a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock mounted to a proarm at the rear. The concept was showcased with 17-inch wheels, a twin-disc setup at the front and a single-disc unit at the rear. The Roadster was the only operational prototype of the bunch suggesting it to be the first one to reach the production stage.





Ola Diamondhead:

Sporting a radical design, the Diamondhead was the final concept unveiled by the company. This concept gets its name from the diamond-shaped front end that looks straight from the future. It features a horizontal LED strip at the front with a hidden LED headlamp pod underneath. The bike has a fully covered fairing, with the powertrain located in the centre of the bike’s frame. Being a supersport, it features a committed riding stance with the saddle at almost the same height as the ‘fuel tank’ area and low-slung clip-ons. Interestingly, the foot pegs featured two positions (comfort and sport) which the rider can select as desired.





Coming to the mechanicals, the Diamondhead features a hub-centred steering system, while the rear comes with a double-sided swingarm. The concept featured 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends (the rear wheel featuring a wheel cover for improving aerodynamics and styling), meanwhile, braking was equipped with a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear.