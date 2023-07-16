Uno Minda Launches 9-Inch Android Car Infotainment System

Uno Minda Ltd. has launched the WTUNES-649TAACP, a 9-inch universal Android car infotainment system priced at Rs 34,990/- in the Indian aftermarket. It is equipped with Android 11 and a T5 processor that supports wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The users can access different apps, make calls, send messages, use navigation services etc, through the infotainment panel itself. Furthermore, it is equipped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory.

The panel is also integrated with media apps such as YouTube and Spotify directly into the interface that features a 36-band audio equaliser, allowing users to fine-tune the music for an enhanced listening experience. It also comes with a 360-degree camera controller prioritising safety, which gives a view from all angles that increases the situational awareness and overall driving experience.

“Uno Minda’s is known for setting new benchmarks of innovation in the automotive industry, and hopefully, the WTUNES-649TAACP universal infotainment system carries on the legacy. Combining a user-friendly interface with cutting-edge features and controls, we have made a huge stride this time. Hopefully, ou r consumers will enjoy the intuitive interface and the 36-band equalizer.” says Rakesh Kher, CEO of the Aftermarket Division, Uno Minda Ltd.