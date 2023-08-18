Login

Uno Minda Inaugurates Two New Plants For EV components In Farukhnagar And Bawal

This facility will manufacture a wide array of essential EV components, including On-Board Chargers, Off-board Chargers, Motor Control Units, DC-DC Converters, and Battery Management Systems
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Aug-23 02:39 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Uno Minda opens two new plants for EV components in Farukhnagar and Bawal.
  • Subsidiary UMBM launches plant dedicated to traction motors and BLDC motors for EV 2Ws and 3Ws.
  • Uno Minda aims for ₹1500 crore EV systems revenue by FY26.

Uno Minda, a manufacturer specializing in automotive solutions, has inaugurated two manufacturing plants dedicated to EV components and systems.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Concept Bikes: In Pictures

 

In collaboration with FRIWO AG Germany, Uno Minda has successfully initiated operations at its first EV systems plant in Farukhnagar, Haryana. This facility will manufacture a wide array of essential EV components, including On-Board Chargers, Off-board Chargers, Motor Control Units, DC-DC Converters, and Battery Management Systems. These products are specifically designed to cater to the growing market of EV two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The plant has commenced supplies, with plans to progressively scale up production to meet the escalating demand driven by a slew of upcoming orders.

 

In another development, Uno Minda's subsidiary, Uno Minda Buehler Motor Private Limited (UMBM), has commissioned its second EV systems plant in Bawal, Haryana. This facility is dedicated to the production of traction motors and BLDC motors for EV two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Bolstered by confirmed orders from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), UMBM is on track to commence supplies by the third quarter of FY24.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero EV In The Works; All ICE Mahindras To Switch To Electric Powertrains

 

The company's growth trajectory in the EV sector is further underscored by the recent influx of new orders. With a combined annualized peak value exceeding ₹600 crores, these orders, secured during Q1 FY24, contribute significantly to the company's aggregate order book. This book now stands at over ₹2500 crores annualized peak value, encompassing both existing and EV-specific products. Uno Minda has set a target of achieving ₹1500 crores in revenue from EV systems by FY26.

 

# Uno Minda Group# electric vehicles

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Uno Minda Inaugurates Two New Plants For EV components In Farukhnagar And Bawal
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn