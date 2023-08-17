Ola Electric Concept Bikes: In Pictures

Ola Electric had created quite a hype when the brand announced that they are working on launching an electric motorcycle. Earlier on Independence Day, the brand revealed four electric concept motorcycles which followed a futuristic design language and have been named; Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster and Diamondhead.

This is the concept of Ola's adventure motorcycle

It has a very striking design and looks extremely macho and the most impressive thing is the USD front forks finished in gold.

The concept showcases a tall saddle with good ground clearance and the tail is minimalistic with a large luggage rack

The Ola Diamondhead gets its name from the shape of the front-end design. It features a horizontal LED strip at the front with a hidden LED headlamp pod underneath.

The riding stance for the Diamondhead is extremely committed featuring this low-slung clip-on handlebars that are of the same height as the tank.

The rear wheel of the Diamondhead features a wheel cover that can aid in increasing the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and also reduce the drag coefficiency.

The Ola Roadster's concept showcases a motorcycle designed for street-use. The concept showcases 17-inch wheels with a twin-disc setup at the front and a single-disc unit at the rear.

The Roadster is suspended by a USD fork setup at the front and a mono-shock mounted to a proarm at the rear and was the only motorcycle showcased by the brand that was operational, stating that this will be the first to reach the production stage.

The Cruiser follows a low-slung stance typical to the cruiser class of motorcycles. The bike features smooth-flowing lines that run across the length of the motorcycle.

The Cruiser is suspended by an upside-down fork setup with twin-disc brakes at the front, while the rear features a proarm with monoshock and a single-disc brake. Also, it features 17-inch wheels at the front and 18-inch wheels at the rear.