Mahindra Bolero EV In The Works; All ICE Mahindras To Switch To Electric Powertrains

At its Futurescape event in South Africa, Mahindra revealed some new details on its electrification plans. Aside from revealing a new brand identity for its EV vertical, the company also confirmed that all its internal combustion engine brands would get all-electric derivatives going forward, including the long-running Bolero utility vehicle. Listed under its EV vertical was the Bolero.e, alongside other models such as the XUV.e, BE, Scorpio.e and Thar.e – the latter also unveiled in the form of a concept.

Also Read: Mahindra Unveils Thar.e Electric SUV Concept

Mahindra confirms all its existing SUVs will get EV derivatives.

The Bolero is currently one of Mahindra’s longest-running nameplates in the country, as well as one of its best-selling models. While the current diesel SUV is expected to be replaced by an all-new model in the coming years, it is unlikely to have much in common with its EV derivative.

While the next-gen Bolero could continue with a ladder-frame platform, the electric Bolero will be underpinned by the INGLO monocoque platform. Styling could also see some notable differences between the ICE and EV with the latter likely featuring a more futuristic design in line with Mahindra’s next-gen EV models. Just like we saw with the Thar.e concept, Mahindra could adapt the platform to accommodate the Bolero’s boxy proportions.

Also Read: Mahindra Unveils Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up Concept



As seen with the Thar.e concept (pictured), the Bolero EV could get changes to the platform to integrate the SUV's boxy design.

Details of the model remain scarce, though we expect the Bolero.e to use the same electric motors as the rest of Mahindra’s INGLO-based SUVs. The carmaker has detailed three electric motors that will feature in its SUVs – two sourced from Volkswagen, while the third is sourced from Valeo. The VW-sourced units include a front and rear electric motor while the Valeo unit is designed to power the rear axle.

Also read: Mahindra Showcases New Visual Identity For Its Electric Vehicles



Mahindra has detailed three electric motors that will feature in its INGLO-underpinned EVs.

For now, Mahindra has only revealed launch timelines for four electric SUVs for the Indian market. The first of these will be the XUV.e8, which will be launched by end-2024. This will be followed by the XUV.e9 by April 2025, BE.05 by October 2025 and the BE.07 by April 2026. Expect the Bolero EV to only arrive post the launch of the XUV.e and BE range.