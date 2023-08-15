Mahindra Unveils Thar.e Electric SUV Concept

Mahindra has unveiled the Thar.e concept. Built on an all-new platform, the concept basically gives us a glimpse into what the Thar, which is quite popular in the Indian market, might look like upon electrification.

The concept is built on the all-new INGLO platform

Visually, the Thar.e concept retains the boxy silhouette of the Thar, one of its most popular design elements. The rest of the SUV, more or less looks radically different from the current model and features squarish-shaped headlamps integrated into the faux grille. The concept vehicle sits higher up from the ground than the current model, flanked by massive wheels. Similar to the fascia, the rear also gets squarish taillamps that resemble its headlamps. The concept is built on the all-new INGLO platform which will also underpin 5 other SUVs in the future. In terms of dimensions, the SUV will feature a ground clearance of approximately 250 to 300 mm, a wheelbase measuring between 2,775 mm and 2,975 mm, a front overhang of 640-680 mm, and a rear overhang of 680-740 mm.

As per the sketches showcased by Mahindra, the interior of the SUV, will feature a large freestanding driver-focused central screen and a digital instrument cluster. The SUV will also likely feature a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system which was announced as a feature for its upcoming electric SUVs.

Mahindra announced at the event that it plans to completely electrify its ICE lineup in time and also revealed development plans for the Bolero.e, Scorpio.e and XUV.e, all of which will be underpinned by the INGLO platform.