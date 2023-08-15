Login

Mahindra Unveils New Oja Series Of Light Tractors; Deliveries Start From October

The Oja series comprises tractors under four segments, with India getting seven models under two segments.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

15-Aug-23 04:24 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ola series to be offered both in India and in global markets
  • India to get seven models under Compact and Small Utility Series
  • Will be offered in engine outputs ranging from 20.2 bhp up to 40.5 bhp

On India’s 76th Independence Day, Mahindra has unveiled a new tractor range aimed at both Indian and global markets. Called Oja, the new tractor series will feature models based on four platforms – sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility. While the large utility models stayed under wraps the company revealed more details as well as prices for the Small Utility and Compact series models for the Indian market.

 

The Compact series of tractors comprises of four models based on engine output while the Small utility Series comprises of three. Both series of models use three-cylinder diesel engines with outputs ranging from 20.2 bhp up to 40.5 bhp and feature haulage capabilities of up to 980 kg along with shuttle and creeper transmissions for varying applications. Mahindra says that the range will become available in India from October 2023 with manufacturing to take place at the firm’s Zaheerabad plant.

 

 

The Compact series comprises of the 2121, 2124, 2127 and 2130 while the Small Utility Series comprises of the 3132, 3138 and 3140 – the last two digits representing the engine output. For now Mahindra has only revealed prices for the 2127 and 3140 which are priced at Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Pune).

 

Vikram Wagh, CEO, Farm Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “The OJA tractor range introduces a paradigm shift in Indian agriculture. With 4WD capabilities as standard, pioneering automation controls amplify precision and performance across the range. Reducing operator effort and elevating farm productivity enables us to further embrace fast-growing segments like horticulture and grape farming to redefine mechanised farming.”

 

 

Mahindra also offers its new Oja tractor series with three technology packages – Proja, Myoja and Roboja. Proja or the productivity pack is aimed at reducing manual intervention and optimizing the use of machinery for various applications. The pack adds in a creeper mode for low-speed operation as low as 0.3 kmph, a shuttle gearbox offering the use of multiple forward and reverse gears, a tilt and telescopic adjust steering and an electric power transfer outlet that can be deactivated at the press of a button.

 

Myoja is the telematics package offering some connected features such as live location, service alerts, fuel level monitoring and more. Roboja meanwhile adds automation to the package with features such as an auto cut-off function for the power transfer outlet, auto-implement lift and auto one side braking that activates while turning.

