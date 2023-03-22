Uno Minda Launches Its BS VI -Compliant Automotive Engine Oils For The Indian 2-Wheeler Market

Uno Minda has announced the launch of its automotive engine oils for the Indian 2-wheeler market. The brand has confirmed that these lubricants can be used in BS VI -compliant vehicles. The lubricants have been launched under three different grades- mineral, semi-synthetic and fully synthetic. Uno Minda claims that the products feature good viscosity that will be further useful in protecting against engine wear. Another highlight of these products is that it will be packed in 100% eco-friendly, lead-free containers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. P.V. Yeshwant Kumar, Business Head Aftermarket - Uno Minda Ltd. “Uno Minda is committed to providing the best to its consumers along with reduction in carbon footprint using premium quality additives. These BS VI-compliant automotive engine oils have been formulated in keeping with our motto of M3 “more life, more mileage and more performance”. These high-performing lubricants ensure instant start and pickup along with smooth drivability as well as excellent fuel efficiency, resulting in a significant improvement in the overall driving experience from the first use. Consumers can expect an enhanced engine life with regular use”.

The lubricants have been categorized under four sections. PerfoMaxx which belongs to mineral grade and is recommended for 100cc – 125cc bikes and scooters, Purosynth, which a semi-synthetic engine oil recommended for 125cc- 150 cc bikes, Ultimo, a fully synthetic engine oil which is recommended for 150cc & above bikes along with the Royal E which is specifically designed for the UCE engine and recommended for Royal Enfield motorcycles.